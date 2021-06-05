STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trump blasts Facebook ban, teases return to White House

Trump was kicked off the world's largest social media platform in January, when Facebook accused the Republican leader of stoking a deadly riot.

Published: 05th June 2021 12:26 PM

Former US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SAN FRACNCISCO: Former US president Donald Trump said Friday his two-year ban by Facebook was an "insult" to voters, as he signalled he sees himself making a return to the White House.

"Facebook's ruling is an insult to the record-setting 75M people, plus many others, who voted for us in the 2020 Rigged Presidential Election," Trump said in a brief statement, renewing his false claims that last November's race was stolen from him.

"They shouldn't be allowed to get away with this censoring and silencing, and ultimately, we will win. Our Country can't take this abuse anymore!"

Trump was kicked off the world's largest social media platform in January, when Facebook accused the Republican leader of stoking a deadly riot that month at the US Capitol.

Other media websites like Twitter also blocked him, but Facebook's two-year ban means the brash billionaire could be back on the platform by January 2023, early in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.

Trump, 74, has repeatedly teased the prospect of another White House bid, despite being impeached by the House of Representatives -- and acquitted by the Senate -- for inciting the January 6 insurrection.

But in his Friday statement he directly portrayed himself as returning to the presidential mansion -- one of the clearest signs yet of his ambition to return to power.

"Next time I'm in the White House there will be no more dinners, at his request, with Mark Zuckerberg and his wife," Trump said of Facebook's chief executive. "It will be all business!"

While Trump has flirted with a fresh election bid, New York Times political reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted Tuesday that Trump has been telling confidants that he expects to be "reinstated" by August following a series of election audits in states like Arizona and Georgia.

There is no provision in the US Constitution that allows a defeated president to be reinstated after a certified election.

Trump's core base has largely refused to believe that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected, despite a lack of evidence suggesting otherwise.

Comments(1)

  • John Graham Watson
    Trump calls the ban an "insult to voters" There are many, I believe, who would consider his term as President as an "insult to voters"
    2 days ago reply
