STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US lawmakers urge Biden to ensure equitable administration of vaccines around the world

The letter is being sent ahead of the G7 Summit and at a moment in which wealthy countries have administered more than 80 per cent of global vaccines.

Published: 05th June 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Over 40 American lawmakers on Friday wrote to President Joe Biden, urging him to take all the necessary measures to ensure equitable administration of COVID-19 vaccines across the world.

The effort in this regard is led by two Indian-American lawmakers Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi along with Congressman Tom Malinowski.

Other signatories include Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna.

In the letter, Members of Congress called on the White House to take five specific measures  from financial investments to diplomatic efforts  to achieve the goal of a rapid and equitable vaccination programme while mitigating COVID-19 globally.

The letter is being sent ahead of the G7 Summit and at a moment in which wealthy countries have administered more than 80 per cent of global vaccines while low-income countries have received just 0.3 percent.

"We urge you to pursue additional steps to advance a bold, comprehensive strategy to vaccinate the world as quickly as possible," said the lawmakers.

"It is imperative that the United States act quickly and deploy every tool in our arsenal. Now is the time to build international cooperation and solidarity in ways we have never seen before, including using the full force of United States diplomacy, economic and commercial leadership, legal authorities, and membership in multilateral institutions. The fate of our own health and safety in the United States is inextricably connected to the wellbeing and protection of the most vulnerable among us worldwide," they wrote.

The lawmakers urged President Biden to ensure the immediate release of the 80 million doses of the vaccine which the government plans to share with the world, allocating the committed doses based on where surging numbers are greatest while also reassessing our stockpile of vaccines to release even more vaccines immediately to countries around the world.

They also urged Biden to invest an additional USD25 billion in the Build Back Better agenda to authorise the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to oversee the production of 8 billion mRNA vaccine doses; sufficient to vaccinate half the world and one of the quickest ways to increase the immediate supply of vaccines globally.

Additionally, account for and deploy towards production the remainder of the USD 16 million in American Rescue Plan funds allocated for COVID-19 vaccines.

Congressmen urged Biden to use all available tools of US influence, persuasion, diplomacy and legal authorities to facilitate the rapid and widespread transfer of technology and expansion of vaccine production, including directing the National Institutes of Health to participate in the World Health Organization's (WHO's) COVID-19 Technology Access Pool programme, and negotiating and securing vaccine licencing agreements with existing manufacturers to enable broad sharing of vaccine technology and industrial processes to scale up production.

They urged Biden to support a new issuance of Special Drawing Rights  a cost-free International Monetary Fund reserve asset  to help strengthen public-health budgets worldwide and provide low-income countries with resources to import medical supplies and carry out vaccination campaigns while guaranteeing support through the State Department, United States Agency for International Development, and the US membership at the WHO, UNICEF, and other agencies to help expand developing countries' technical capacities and health infrastructure to universally administer vaccines.

In the letter, the lawmakers urged Biden to convene a global vaccine summit with world leaders to spur cooperation and coordination in the development, production and distribution of vaccines; encouraging research transparency, open access, and global collaboration in engineering and manufacturing with a goal of accelerating universal vaccination.

"The world cannot wait. It is imperative that the United States act quickly and deploy every tool in our arsenal. Now is the time to build international cooperation and solidarity in ways we have never seen before, including using the full force of U.S. diplomacy, economic and commercial leadership, legal authorities, and membership in multilateral institutions," the Congressmen wrote in the letter.

The coronavirus has claimed over 3 million lives across the world so far, along more than 172 million confirmed infections, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccine vaccine distrubution coronavirus
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp