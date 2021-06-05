STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US lifts DPA ratings on three COVID vaccines including AstraZeneca

The DPA gives the US president powers to allocate materials, services, and facilities and award contracts that are prioritised over others to promote national defence.

Published: 05th June 2021 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In what is expected to further ease the supply of raw materials to vaccine manufacturers in India, the United States has decided to lift the Defense Production Act (DPA) ratings on three COVID vaccines - AstraZeneca, Novavax and Sanofi.

AstraZeneca and Novavax are being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII). "While the manufacturers will continue to make these three vaccines, this action will allow US-based companies that supply these vaccine manufacturers to make their own decisions on which orders to fulfill first," White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said. All three vaccines are yet to be approved for use in the US. 

The DPA gives the US president powers to allocate materials, services, and facilities and award contracts that are prioritised over others to promote national defence. Former President Donald Trump had invoked the Act last February saying it will be used to protect America from coronavirus. The law prevents companies from exporting certain goods to keep them within the US.

By invoking the DPA, export of raw materials for vaccine manufacture was curtailed or banned from the US. Of the 350-odd ingredients used for vaccine manufacturing, the US is the source for around 70 per cent of them. The issue of the DPA bar was first flagged by SII’s Adar Poonawalla, which created an uproar, forcing the Biden administration to partially lift it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Defense Production Act COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine AstraZeneca Novavax Sanofi
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp