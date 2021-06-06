STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

'China destroyed nations': Trump calls for USD 10 trillion-worth reparation from Beijing

He also stressed that the US should immediately take steps to impose a 100 per cent tariff on all Chinese products, which can stop them from pulling their military.

Published: 06th June 2021 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

Former US president Donald Trump

Former US president Donald Trump (Photo| AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) called on America and all the nations to demand reparations from China due to the damage caused by COVID-19.

Speaking at the North Carolina Republican Convention, Trump said: "The time has come for America and the world to demand reparations and accountability from the Communist Party of China. We should all declare within one voice that China must pay. They must pay."

He also stressed that the US should immediately take steps to impose a 100 per cent tariff on all Chinese products, which can stop them from pulling their military and move a lot of companies back to the US. The former US President also said that he had a great relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping until the 'China virus'. He also said that China doesn't care much about current President Joe Biden.

"In addition, all nations should work together to present China for a bill of minimum USD 10 trillion to compensate for the damage they have caused and that is a very low number, the damage is far far greater. As a first step, all countries should collectively cancel any debt that they owe to China as a downpayment on reparations," he said at the convention.

ALSO READ| Trump blasts Facebook ban, teases return to White House

"The nations of the world should no longer owe money to China. China has destroyed so many nations... China should owe money to the nations of the world... These nations have been destroyed," Trump added.

Trump also slammed the Biden administration for being 'timid' and 'corrupt', accusing it of shutting down investigation into the origins of COVID-19 earlier. "Joe Biden and his family took millions of dollars from the CCP. They bought him off, they fragrantly lied about it to American voters... the big tech and fake news media did not want to talk about it," he said.

Taking a dig at White House top medical adviser Anthony Fauci, he said: "Fauci said powerfully at the beginning ' no masks', you remember that? No masks, and then he went into masks and then he became a radical masker...but perhaps Fauci has never been more wrong than when he denied the virus and where it came from."

This comes amid a renewed focus on the origins of the virus. An explosive new study has found that Chinese scientists created the virus in a lab in Wuhan, then tried to cover their tracks by reverse-engineering versions of the virus to make it look like it evolved naturally from bats.

Earlier this month, a report by Wall Street Journal had stated that three researchers from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology sought hospital care after they fell ill in November 2019, a month before Beijing reported the first patient with COVID-like symptoms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
North Carolina Republican Convention COVID19 Coronavirus donald trump China reparations
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp