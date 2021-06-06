STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Harry and Meghan Markle announce birth of baby girl Lilibet 'Lili' Diana after tumultous year

Their daughter, who will be eighth in line to the British throne, was born healthy on Friday in the southern California city of Santa Barbara and is now at home with Meghan in Los Angeles.

Published: 06th June 2021 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (File photo| AP)

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced on Sunday the birth of their daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana, named for Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and late mother, the Princess of Wales, after a year of increasingly strained ties between the couple and the British royal family.

Their daughter, who will be eighth in line to the British throne, was born healthy on Friday in the southern California city of Santa Barbara and is now at home with Meghan in Los Angeles. "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, the Princess of Wales," said a statement from Harry and Meghan.

"She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home," the statement said of the couple's second child.

Shortly after the announcement, well-wishing statements began pouring in from around the world, led by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "Many congratulations to The Duke & Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their daughter," he wrote in a tweet.

The couple live near Los Angeles following their decision to quit frontline royal duties early last year. They sat in March for a bombshell interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, triggering the royal family's biggest crisis since Harry's mother died in a car crash in 1997.

During the two-hour sit-down, viewed by more than 17 million people in the US and over 11 million in Britain, Harry and Meghan said racism had played a part in them quitting the UK for North America.

Grateful for 'love and prayers'

The couple said that a senior royal had speculated how dark their child's skin would be before he was born. Meghan's mother is Black and her father is white. Meghan, a former actress, also told Winfrey she was "naively" unprepared for life as a royal and had contemplated suicide while pregnant with her first child Archie.

Harry (36) and Meghan (39) accused newspapers of racial stereotyping, particularly set against coverage of Harry's sister-in-law, Kate, who is white. Prince Harry was said to have a good relationship with his grandparents. 

He told talk show host James Corden earlier this year that he had spoken via video call Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip since moving to the United States so they could see their great-grandson Archie. Harry has spoken to his father multiple times since the Oprah interview came out, notably after Prince Philip's funeral, according to British media.

In a new documentary series released last month, Harry once again emphasized that his family turned a blind eye to the struggles of his wife, saying he will "never be bullied into silence." However, the announcement of their child's arrival caps a painful, public period in their lives on a sweet note. 

"She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family," Harry and Meghan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meghan Markle Prince Harry Lilibet Lili Diana Meghan harry baby
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp