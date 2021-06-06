STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Popular Nigerian televangelist T B Joshua dies at 57

Published: 06th June 2021

One of Africa’s most popular televangelists, Temitope Balogun Joshua, known as T.B. Joshua

By Associated Press

LAGOS:  One of Africa’s most popular televangelists, Temitope Balogun Joshua, known as T.B. Joshua, has died, according to his church. He was 57.

The Nigerian-born pastor was founder of the mega church Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), which also runs the Emmanuel Television Station in Lagos, Nigeria.

The church announced his death in a statement Sunday.

“God has taken His servant Prophet T.B Joshua home – as it should be by divine will,” the church said adding that “his last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for.”

T.B. Joshua was noted for making predictions and for his claims to cure various ailments and to make people prosper through miracles. He was, however, controversial, with critics questioning his claims and saying he profited off of people seeking hope.

More than 15,000 people from Nigeria and abroad attend SCOAN’s Sunday services.

Many African presidents, senior government officials, international soccer players, musicians and other high-profile guests have worshipped in the church.

He was popular in many African countries, and in South America where he had held many religious crusades.

In September 2014, the guest house of the church collapsed, killing more than 100 people, most of them foreigners who were in Nigeria to attend his services.

While authorities say the building collapsed due to structural defects, T.B. Joshua insisted the building was blown up by a light plane that he claimed flew over it shortly before the building collapsed.

Joshua leaves behind a wife and three children.

