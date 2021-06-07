STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan: Patient dies after Lahore hospital's former security guard performs surgery

Pakistan's public hospitals, where patients are required to pay some money towards treatment, can often be inefficient and chaotic.

Published: 07th June 2021 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors, medical, surgery

For representational purposes.

By AFP

LAHORE: A woman died after an ex-security guard at a Pakistani hospital posed as a doctor and performed surgery on her, police said on Monday. Shameema Begum, aged 80, died on Sunday, two weeks after Muhammad Waheed Butt attempted to treat her back wound at a public hospital in Lahore.

"We can't keep up with what every doctor and what everyone is doing at all times. It's a large hospital," explained an administrative official from Lahore's Mayo Hospital, who did not want to be named. He said it was unclear what type of surgery the imposter had performed in the operating theatre, where a qualified technician was also present.

Pakistan's public hospitals, where patients are required to pay some money towards treatment, can often be inefficient and chaotic. Begum's family paid Butt for the operation, and two further home visits to dress her wound.

But when the bleeding and pain worsened, her family returned her to the hospital, where they discovered what had happened. Her body is being kept for an autopsy to ascertain whether her death was a result of complications from the botched surgery. 

"The guard has been charged and is in police custody. Butt had posed as a doctor and made home visits to other patients in the past also," Lahore police spokesman Ali Safdar told AFP. Mayo Hospital staff said Butt was fired two years ago for trying to extort money from patients.

Earlier in May a man was arrested for posing as a doctor at Lahore General Hospital and extorting money from patients in the surgical ward. In 2016 it was revealed a woman posing to be a neurosurgeon conducted operations for eight months alongside qualified doctors at Lahore's Services Hospital, the second-largest health facility in Pakistan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shameema Begum Pakistan hospital Mayo Hospital Lahore security guard Pak guard surgery
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp