STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Trial of Myanmar's Suu Kyi to begin next Monday: Lawyer

The Nobel laureate has been hit with a string of criminal charges including flouting coronavirus restrictions during last year's election campaign and possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies.

Published: 07th June 2021 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NAYPYIDAW: The trial of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi will begin next week, her lawyer told AFP Monday.

Myanmar has been in uproar since Suu Kyi was deposed in a February 1 coup, with near-daily protests and a nationwide civil disobedience movement, and almost 850 civilians killed according to a local monitoring group.

The Nobel laureate has been hit with a string of criminal charges including flouting coronavirus restrictions during last year's election campaign and possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies.

"We will get testimonies from plaintiff and witnesses starting from next hearing," scheduled for Monday June 14, lawyer Min Min Soe said Monday after meeting the detained Suu Kyi in the capital Naypyidaw.

"She asked all (people) to stay in good health," Min Min Soe added.

Suu Kyi's lawyers have met with her just twice since the junta placed her under house arrest, with weeks of delays to her legal case and her lawyers struggling to gain access to their client.

Myanmar's junta has also threatened to dissolve her political party the National League for Democracy, which swept elections in 2020, over alleged voter fraud.

An AFP reporter said there was a heavy police presence around the Naypyidaw council compound, close to the court, with roadblocks along streets leading to the area.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aung San Suu Kyi Myanmar military coup
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp