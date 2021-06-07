UK users of Tinder, Bumble, Hinge dating sites can now show off Covid vaccination status

By Online Desk

Dating app users in the UK can now show off their vaccination status and also enjoy in-app bonuses.

App users will have access to vaccination badges and stickers that can be displayed on their profile, free 'Super Likes' and other boost-type features.

In a bid to increase vaccination among the youth, the UK government has joined hands with leading dating brands like Tinder, Match, Hinge, Bumble, Badoo, Plenty of Fish, OurTime and Muzmatch to encourage users to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The brands are set to launch new features and perks through their channels in support for the government's latest campaign, 'every vaccination gives us hope' introduced to encourage the younger group of people to get vaccinated in the second phase of the rollout.

Nadhim Zahawi, the Health Minister for vaccine rollout, said, "I am thrilled that we are partnering up with dating apps to boost vaccine uptake across the country. This is another incredible asset to our vaccination programme - the biggest and most successful in our history."

While the decision to put up a 'vaccinated' badge is optional, a poll conducted the UK government revealed that 59% of adults would prefer to date someone who is vaccinated or wouldn't date an unvaccinated person.

Bumble Vice President for Europe, Naomi Walkland, said, "The ‘Covid conversation’ is already front of mind for 2 in 3 people on Bumble, so it’s important to make it easier to feel comfortable and safe on a date. To do this, we'll launch a new 'vaccinated' badge along with in-app preferences."

A celebrity dating expert based in UK, James Preece said that dating has been different and "difficult" for many over the past year. "Having the vaccine is one of the most important things people can do to keep themselves and others safe."

The UK has been buckling up in its fight against Covid-19 amid the rise of delta variant of COVID-19 or the B1.617.2 highly transmissible variant of concern in the country.

The move comes as vaccinations opened up for those aged 30 and above. So far, nearly 68 million vaccine doses have been given, Nadhim Sahawi wrote on Twitter.