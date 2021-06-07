STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK users of Tinder, Bumble, Hinge dating sites can now show off Covid vaccination status

The brands are set to launch new features and perks through their channels in support for the government's latest campaign, 'every vaccination gives us hope'.

Published: 07th June 2021 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

A similar version was also released in the US mid-May.

A similar version was also released in the US mid-May. (Photo | Tinder)

By Online Desk

Dating app users in the UK can now show off their vaccination status and also enjoy in-app bonuses. 

App users will have access to vaccination badges and stickers that can be displayed on their profile, free 'Super Likes' and other boost-type features. 

In a bid to increase vaccination among the youth, the UK government has joined hands with leading dating brands like Tinder, Match, Hinge, Bumble, Badoo, Plenty of Fish, OurTime and Muzmatch to encourage users to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The brands are set to launch new features and perks through their channels in support for the government's latest campaign, 'every vaccination gives us hope' introduced to encourage the younger group of people to get vaccinated in the second phase of the rollout. 

Nadhim Zahawi, the Health Minister for vaccine rollout, said, "I am thrilled that we are partnering up with dating apps to boost vaccine uptake across the country. This is another incredible asset to our vaccination programme - the biggest and most successful in our history."

While the decision to put up a 'vaccinated' badge is optional, a poll conducted the UK government revealed that 59% of adults would prefer to date someone who is vaccinated or wouldn't date an unvaccinated person. 

Bumble Vice President for Europe, Naomi Walkland, said, "The ‘Covid conversation’ is already front of mind for 2 in 3 people on Bumble, so it’s important to make it easier to feel comfortable and safe on a date. To do this, we'll launch a new 'vaccinated' badge along with in-app preferences."

A celebrity dating expert based in UK, James Preece said that dating has been different and "difficult" for many over the past year. "Having the vaccine is one of the most important things people can do to keep themselves and others safe."

The UK has been buckling up in its fight against Covid-19 amid the rise of delta variant of COVID-19 or the B1.617.2 highly transmissible variant of concern in the country. 

The move comes as vaccinations opened up for those aged 30 and above. So far, nearly 68 million vaccine doses have been given, Nadhim Sahawi wrote on Twitter. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tinder UK COVID 19 Vaccination Dating apps
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp