STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Biden admin replaces term 'mothers' with 'birthing people' in Maternal Health Guidance, faces criticism

The budget includes a public health section which addresses efforts to "reduce maternal mortality rates and end race-based disparities in maternal mortality."

Published: 09th June 2021 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden's administration is facing criticism after it replaced the word "mothers" with "birthing people" in Maternal Health Guidance of the country's 2022 fiscal year budget.

The budget includes a public health section which addresses efforts to "reduce maternal mortality rates and end race-based disparities in maternal mortality."

"The United States has the highest maternal mortality rate among developed nations, with an unacceptably high mortality rate for Black, American Indian/Alaska Native, and other women of colour. To help end this high rate of maternal mortality and race-based disparities in outcomes among birthing people," reads the budget proposal.

Critics of gender-inclusive terminology argue that it reduces women to their mechanical reproductive abilities, insults their special nurturing and child-rearing gifts, and diminishes the unique joys and challenges of the female experience.

According to the American Magazine Newsweek, Heritage Action Executive Director Jessica Anderson responded incredulously tweeting, "Why does Biden want to cancel mothers?"

"Biden's budget would literally erase the word 'mother' and replace it with the woke and watered-down term 'birthing people' in relation to maternal health. Why does Biden want to cancel mothers?" she asked.

Meanwhile, the pro-choice nonprofit NARAL defended the use of the term, tweeting, "When we talk about birthing people, we're being inclusive. It's that simple. We use gender-neutral language when talking about pregnancy, because it's not just cis-gender women that can get pregnant and give birth. Reproductive freedom is for 'every' body."

The Biden budget proposal goes on to include "more than 200 million US Dollars to reduce maternal mortality and morbidity rates nationwide; bolster Maternal Mortality Review Committees; expand the Rural Maternity and Obstetrics Management Strategies program."

It also aims to improve readiness for future public health crises. For this, it includes 8.7 billion Dollars in discretionary funding for CDC--the largest budget authority increase in nearly two decades-- to restore capacity at the world's preeminent public health agency.

"Building on the investments in the American Rescue Plan, CDC would use this additional funding to support core public health capacity improvements in States and Territories, modernize public health data collection nationwide, train new epidemiologists and other public health experts, and rebuild international capacity to detect, prepare for, and respond to emerging global threats," it stated further.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US fiscal budget Joe Biden birthing people controversy Maternal Heath Guidance
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp