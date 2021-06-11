Antibodies get stronger after taking Covid vaccine: Study

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: An antibody test, done on 989 KGMU healthcare workers and about 500 plasma donors by the King George’s Medical University (KGMU), has found that antibodies formed after vaccination were stronger and lasted longer, whereas those generated after infection fizzled out in less than four months.

The study further found that the desirable herd immunity which can break the chain of virus, can only be achieved by mass vaccination and not through natural course of transmission of infection.

In the two-part study, in which the 989 healthcare workers included class four employees, junior doctors, staff and senior faculty members, 869 (88%) had antibodies. Of 869, about 73% had completed a two-dose vaccination course and 13% had taken one dose.