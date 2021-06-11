STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian national jailed for harbouring immigration offender

Paramasivam Seeman had deceived a friend into signing a tenancy agreement as the main tenant of a unit at Rowell Road in the Little India precinct.

Published: 11th June 2021 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

jail prison murder

(Image used for representational purposes)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old Indian national was sentenced to jail for over nine months on Friday for harbouring an immigration offender and perverting the course of justice by asking another man to lie to immigration officials when questioned, according to a media report.

Paramasivam Seeman was jailed for 9 months and 2 weeks for his offences, the Channel News Asia reported.

He had deceived a friend into signing a tenancy agreement as the main tenant of a unit at Rowell Road in the Little India precinct, said the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in the news report.

His friend, who did not live in the unit, was misled to think that the tenancy agreement was for another unit at Buffalo Road, also within the same vicinity, and signed the document without reading it.

Paramasivam then rented the place to his colleagues and collected rent from them to earn extra income, said the ICA.

One of the tenants was Sri Lankan national Abdul Cadeer Naina, who had overstayed in Singapore for a period of 150 days after the expiry of his visit pass.

The Sri Lankan national did not offer to show any identification documents to Paramasivam when he sublet a bed space in the unit, according to the news channel.

Paramasivam also did not ask for any documents to verify if the man's stay in Singapore was valid, it added.

Abdul Cadeer Naina was arrested at the unit on June 30 last year, when ICA officers conducted their checks.

When the main tenant was interviewed by ICA officers, he told them that Paramasivam had asked him to provide a false statement and coached him on how to respond to the officers' questions.

Instead, the main tenant "ignored Paramasivam's request and provided a factual account of the events", ICA said.

The immigration authority said Paramasivam had not exercised due diligence by carrying out checks required by law before allowing the Sri Lankan national to stay at the unit.

"He had committed an offence of harbouring immigration offenders with reckless disregard under the Immigration Act," the ICA said.

For overstaying his visa, Abdul Cadeer Naina was sentenced in July last year to one months' jail and three strokes of the cane.

As for the main tenant, he was "administered with verbal advisories" after ICA determined that the unit was sublet by Paramasivam without his knowledge.

"The ICA takes a firm stance against any person who harbours immigration offenders," the authority said.

"Those who wish to rent their premises must exercise due diligence in checking the status of their prospective foreign tenants to ensure that their status in Singapore is legal."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indians in Singapore immigration offender
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp