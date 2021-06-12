STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Afghan official: Bombs hit 2 minivans in Kabul, 7 dead

The first explosion killed six people and wounded two and the second explosion in front of Muhammad Ali Jinnah hospital, where a majority of COVID-19 patients are admitted, killed one.

Afghanistan blast

Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bomb explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KABUL: Separate bombs hit two minivans in a mostly Shiite neighbourhood in the Afghan capital Saturday, killing at least seven people and wounding six others, the Interior Ministry said.

The explosions targeted minivans on the same road about 2 kilometres apart in a neighbourhood in western Kabul, Interior Ministry deputy spokesman Ahmad Zia Zia, said.

It wasn't immediately clear what type of bombs were used and no one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The Islamic State group has carried out similar bombings in the area, including four attacks on four minivans earlier this month that killed at least 18 people.

The first explosion killed six people and wounded two and the second explosion in front of Muhammad Ali Jinnah hospital, where a majority of COVID-19 patients are admitted, killed one and wounded four.

The area where the explosions happened is largely populated by the minority Hazara ethnic group who are mostly Shiite Muslims.

Shiites are a minority in mostly Sunni Afghanistan, and the local Islamic State affiliate has declared war against them.

Violence and chaos continue to escalate in Afghanistan as the US and NATO continue their withdrawal of the remaining 2,500-3,500 American soldiers and 7,000 allied forces.

The last of the troops will be gone by Sept.11 at the latest.

