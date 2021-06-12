External Affairs Minister Jaishankar arrives in Kenya on bilateral visit to strengthen ties

By PTI

NAIROBI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Kenya on Saturday on a three-day visit during which he will hold several meetings meant to strengthen India's relations with the major East African country.

Jaishankar was received by Ababu-Namwamba, the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) for Foreign Affairs, Republic of Kenya, on his arrival here.

"He will hold a series of meetings meant to strengthen relations with Kenya, starting with a meeting with CS @ForeignOfficeKE Amb Raychelle Omamo today (Saturday)," the Indian High Commission here tweeted.

He will chair, along with his Kenyan counterpart, the 3rd meeting of the India-Kenya Joint Commission meeting which will review all aspects of the bilateral relationship.

The last meeting of the Joint Commission was held in New Delhi in March 2019.

Jaishankar will also meet with other ministers of the Kenyan government to take forward the India-Kenya relationship.

"The development partnership is an important aspect of the relationship between the two countries which the visit will seek to deepen," the Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi ahead of the visit.

The minister will also interact with the thriving Indian-origin community, an important bridge between the two countries.

Kenya has a vibrant community of persons of Indian origin presently numbered around 80,000 including an estimated 20,000 Indian citizens.

India and Kenya are currently serving in the United Nation Security Council.

They are also members of the Commonwealth.

Kenya is an active member of the African Union, with which India has longstanding ties.