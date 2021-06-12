STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar arrives in Kenya on bilateral visit to strengthen ties

Jaishankar will chair, along with his Kenyan counterpart, the 3rd meeting of the India-Kenya Joint Commission meeting which will review all aspects of the bilateral relationship.

Published: 12th June 2021 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAIROBI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Kenya on Saturday on a three-day visit during which he will hold several meetings meant to strengthen India's relations with the major East African country.

Jaishankar was received by Ababu-Namwamba, the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) for Foreign Affairs, Republic of Kenya, on his arrival here.

"He will hold a series of meetings meant to strengthen relations with Kenya, starting with a meeting with CS @ForeignOfficeKE Amb Raychelle Omamo today (Saturday)," the Indian High Commission here tweeted.

He will chair, along with his Kenyan counterpart, the 3rd meeting of the India-Kenya Joint Commission meeting which will review all aspects of the bilateral relationship.

The last meeting of the Joint Commission was held in New Delhi in March 2019.

Jaishankar will also meet with other ministers of the Kenyan government to take forward the India-Kenya relationship.

"The development partnership is an important aspect of the relationship between the two countries which the visit will seek to deepen," the Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi ahead of the visit.

The minister will also interact with the thriving Indian-origin community, an important bridge between the two countries.

Kenya has a vibrant community of persons of Indian origin presently numbered around 80,000 including an estimated 20,000 Indian citizens.

India and Kenya are currently serving in the United Nation Security Council.

They are also members of the Commonwealth.

Kenya is an active member of the African Union, with which India has longstanding ties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
jaishankar kenya visit
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp