Nepal reports 3,384 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours; total infections touches 626,535: Health Ministry

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal has reported 3,384 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 626,535, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The Ministry for Health and Population has also said that 61 people lost their life due to coronavirus, taking the death toll to 8,366.

The new total figure for coronavirus in the country stands at 626,535 after 3,384 new cases were reported, the ministry said in a statement.

In the past 24 hours 6,295 people have recovered from the disease and the country's corona recovery rate stands at 86.9 per cent.