STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Russian President Putin 'not worried' when asked about Joe Biden calling him 'killer'

On the Russia and US bilateral ties, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the relationship between the two sides is at its lowest in recent years.

Published: 12th June 2021 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he is not worried about being called "killer" by his US counterpart Joe Biden.

"Over my tenure, I've gotten used to attacks from all kinds of angles and from all kinds of areas under all kinds of pretext and reasons and of different caliber and fierceness and none of it surprises me," US broadcaster NBC quoted Putin as saying in an interview ahead of his meeting with Biden next week.

According to the channel, Putin called the "killer" label "Hollywood macho."

On the Russia and US bilateral ties, he said that the relationship between the two sides is at its lowest in recent years. "We have a bilateral relationship that has deteriorated to its lowest point in recent years," Putin said in an interview to US broadcaster NBC ahead of his meeting with the American counterpart Biden next week.

Answering a question on former US leader Donald Trump, Putin said that he was a colorful individual radically different from his successor Joe Biden, whom he labeled as "a career man."

"Well even now, I believe that former US president Trump is an extraordinary individual, talented individual, otherwise he would not have become US President. He is a colorful individual. You may like him or not. And, but he didn't come from the US establishment, he had not been part of big time politics before, and some like it some don't like it but that is a fact," US broadcaster NBC quoted Putin as saying.

Putin described the incumbent as "a career man." "He has spent virtually his entire adulthood in politics. That's a different kind of person, and it is my great hope that yes, there are some advantages, some disadvantages, but there will not be any impulse-based movements, on behalf of the sitting US president," he said.

Furthermore, Putin dismissed US media reports that Russia is preparing to offer Iran an advanced satellite system.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vladimir Putin Joe Biden
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp