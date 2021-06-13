COVID-19: Schools, colleges to remain closed till June 30 in Bangladesh
Health experts said Bangladesh would experience a fresh wave of COVID-19 later in the month, fuelled by the virus variant B1.617.2, which was first identified in India.
Published: 13th June 2021 12:11 PM | Last Updated: 13th June 2021 12:11 PM | A+A A-
DHAKA: The Bangladesh government has extended the closure of all schools and colleges till June 30, in view of a surge in coronavirus cases, according to a media report.
On March 17 last year, Bangladesh had closed all schools to contain the spread of coronavirus.
All examinations were cancelled.
In a notification on Saturday, the Ministry of Education said all primary, secondary, higher secondary and college-level institutions, including Ebtedayee and Qawmi madrasas, would remain closed till June 30, The Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.
Last month, Education Minister Dipu Moni said in-class teaching could be reopened on June 13, based on a review of the virus outbreak.
"The COVID-19 situation worsened in some districts and many areas have been locked down. Considering the safety of students, teachers, staff and guardians, and upon the advice of COVID-19 technical committee, the shutdown has been extended," the newspaper quoted the notification.
Health experts said Bangladesh would experience a fresh wave of COVID-19 later in the month, fuelled by the virus variant B1.617.2, which was first identified in India.
So far, COVID-19 has claimed 13,032 lives along with 822,849 confirmed infections in Bangladesh.
ALSO WATCH: