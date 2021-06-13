STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Schools, colleges to remain closed till June 30 in Bangladesh

Health experts said Bangladesh would experience a fresh wave of COVID-19 later in the month, fuelled by the virus variant B1.617.2, which was first identified in India.

People wearing masks as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus in Bangladesh. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

DHAKA: The Bangladesh government has extended the closure of all schools and colleges till June 30, in view of a surge in coronavirus cases, according to a media report.

On March 17 last year, Bangladesh had closed all schools to contain the spread of coronavirus.

All examinations were cancelled.

In a notification on Saturday, the Ministry of Education said all primary, secondary, higher secondary and college-level institutions, including Ebtedayee and Qawmi madrasas, would remain closed till June 30, The Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

Last month, Education Minister Dipu Moni said in-class teaching could be reopened on June 13, based on a review of the virus outbreak.

"The COVID-19 situation worsened in some districts and many areas have been locked down. Considering the safety of students, teachers, staff and guardians, and upon the advice of COVID-19 technical committee, the shutdown has been extended," the newspaper quoted the notification.

So far, COVID-19 has claimed 13,032 lives along with 822,849 confirmed infections in Bangladesh.

