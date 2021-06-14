STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian-origin husband of ex-Amazon employee jailed in US for insider trading in stock

Bohra was sentenced on June 10 in US District Court in Seattle to 26 months in prison for securities fraud due to his insider trading activity, the US Department of Justice said in a press release.

Published: 14th June 2021 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

amazon

Counterfeiters try to get their products on Amazon through its third-party marketplace, where sellers can list their items directly on the site. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The Indian-origin husband of a former Amazon employee has been sentenced to 26 months in prison by a US court for securities fraud and illegally making a profit of USD 1.4 million by using inside trading information from his wife.

Viky Bohra, 37, from Bothell, Washington state, pleaded guilty in November 2020, admitting that between 2016 and 2018, he used Amazon inside information he obtained from his wife, an Amazon finance employee, to place trades in Amazon stock-making a profit of USD 1.4 million, acting US Attorney Tessa M Gorman said.

Bohra was sentenced on June 10 in US District Court in Seattle to 26 months in prison for securities fraud due to his insider trading activity, the US Department of Justice said in a press release.

At the sentencing hearing, US District Judge James L Robart noted that Bohra had turned his wife and father into criminals and added "I firmly believe white collar crime deserves equal treatment to what we call street crime."

"This defendant and his wife were earning hundreds of thousands of dollars in salary and bonuses from their jobs in tech, but he was not content with that, greedily scheming to illegally profit by trading Amazon stock," said US Attorney Tessa M Gorman.

"This case should stand as a warning to those who try to game the markets with insider trading: there is a heavy price to pay with a felony conviction and prison sentence."

According to records filed in the case, Bohra's wife had access to confidential information regarding Amazon revenue and expenses.

Because of that work, Bohra and his wife were subject to blackout periods during which no Amazon stock could be traded.

Bohra's wife was advised of insider trading policies making it clear the responsibility to safeguard confidential financial information.

Despite those warnings, Bohra obtained his wife's confidential information and traded in Amazon stock and options in accounts tied to him and his father.

Trades occurred during blackout periods and, from 2016 to 2018, relied in part on information from his wife to make successful trades in advance of Amazon earnings announcements.

"Bohra knew exactly what he was doing and was driven solely by greed," said Donald M Voiret, FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Seattle Field Office.

"With his nearly unlimited access and knowledge of securities trading, he undermined public trust in our financial markets."

In asking for a 33-month sentence, prosecutors wrote to the court, "over two and a half years, Bohra, using information provided by his wife, made over USD 1.4 million by making illegal stock and options trades."

Bohra's conduct was not an isolated incident, limited to trading before one Amazon earning's statement.

Rather, Bohra engaged in illegal insider trading in advance of 11 straight earnings announcements.

On September 28, 2020, Bohra was charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in a civil insider trading case.

He and his family members have paid USD 2,652,899 in disgorgement, interest and penalties.

Based upon these payments, the United States is not seeking forfeiture in this case, the press release said.

As part of the plea agreement, Bohra's wife will not face criminal charges.

Bohra's wife is no longer employed at Amazon, it said.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amazon US fraud cases
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Once cleared for public use, Novavax will become the fourth vaccine to be deployed in the UK in the coming weeks, joining the Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs. (File Photo | AFP)
Novavax Vaccine: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective
A screenshot of a car sinking into a pool of water in Mumbai.
Mumbai car that caved into concrete floor pulled out using rope
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp