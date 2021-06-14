STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Jaishankar, senior Kenyan ministers hold ministerial roundtable

Jaishankar, who arrived in Kenya on Saturday on a three-day visit to strengthen India's relations with the major East African country, earlier interacted with Indian business representatives here.

Published: 14th June 2021 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Kenyan foreign minister Raychelle Omamo (right) at the ministerial roundtable in Nairobi. (Photo | Twitter)

By Associated Press

NAIROBI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Kenya's top ministers on Monday discussed building a comprehensive partnership between the two countries at the Ministerial Roundtable here.

The Ministerial Roundtable, chaired by Kenyan Foreign Minister Raychelle Omamo, reviewed all aspects of the bilateral relationship.

The meeting was attended by Kenya's Defence Minister Monica Juma, Trade and Industry Minister Betty C Maina, Information and Communication Technology Minister Joe Mucheru EGH, Energy Minister Charles Keter, Asst Treasury Minister Nelson Gaichuhie, Assistant Health Minister Rashid Abdi Aman and Interior Secretary Eng Karanja Kibicho.

After the meeting, Jaishankar in a tweet thanked the senior ministers for their valuable contributions and appreciated the "ideas, enthusiasm and commitment" of all the participants.

"Discussed building a comprehensive partnership at the Ministerial Roundtable today. Thank FM Raychelle Omamo for chairing," he tweeted.

Jaishankar, who arrived in Kenya on Saturday on a three-day visit to strengthen India's relations with the major East African country, earlier interacted with Indian business representatives here.

On Sunday, he held a "productive" online interaction with a cross section of Indian diaspora in Kenya.

The meeting was moderated by the High Commissioner of India to Kenya, Dr Virander Paul.

Kenya has a vibrant community of persons of Indian origin presently numbered around 80,000, including an estimated 20,000 Indian citizens.

India and Kenya are currently serving in the United Nation Security Council.

They are also members of the Commonwealth.

Kenya is an active member of the African Union, with which India has longstanding ties.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Jaishankar Kenya visit India-Kenya ties
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Once cleared for public use, Novavax will become the fourth vaccine to be deployed in the UK in the coming weeks, joining the Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs. (File Photo | AFP)
Novavax Vaccine: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective
A screenshot of a car sinking into a pool of water in Mumbai.
Mumbai car that caved into concrete floor pulled out using rope
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp