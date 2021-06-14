STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Law school lecturer in China suspended for advocating polygamy

Bao Yinan's comments on polygamy in the private channel were leaked to public platforms, prompting a backlash.

Published: 14th June 2021 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Suspended

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By PTI

BEIJING: A lecturer from a top Chinese law school has been suspended from teaching after arguing that polygamy should be allowed for some intellectuals.

Bao Yinan, an associate professor of international law at East China University of Political Science and Law in Shanghai, wrote on his WeChat Moments  a social media platform restricted to friends  that teachers at Chinese colleges and universities should be given special treatment in marriage and as well as lifelong allowances, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

But his comments on polygamy in the private channel were leaked to public platforms, prompting a backlash.

The teachers work unit under the university's Communist Party work committee issued a statement over the weekend, saying Bao had been removed from all teaching duties for publishing wrong views online, the Post reported.

The statement said the school would take further unspecified action against Bao.

Bao's comments were initially made about an article on a ruthlessly competitive tenure system for young lecturers at Chinese universities, where only a small percentage of young teachers gain tenured jobs.

It was part of his argument for better treatment for younger university workers  an issue brought to the fore when a 39-year-old mathematics teacher at Shanghai's prestigious Fudan University killed a Communist Party official after learning that he was about to lose his teaching job, it said.

Bao is not the only one to argue in favour of polygamy.

Fudan University economics professor Yew-Kwang Ng made a similar case a year ago.

Ng proposed that Chinese women should be allowed to have multiple husbands to help resolve the gender imbalance in China, where there are about 118 boys born for every 100 girls. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Law school lecturer China polygamy
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Once cleared for public use, Novavax will become the fourth vaccine to be deployed in the UK in the coming weeks, joining the Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs. (File Photo | AFP)
Novavax Vaccine: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective
A screenshot of a car sinking into a pool of water in Mumbai.
Mumbai car that caved into concrete floor pulled out using rope
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp