COVID-19 lockdown extended in Kathmandu by one more week

Nepal's Health Ministry detected 2,918 new cases of COVID-19, while 53 people died in the past 24 hours.

Nepalese paramedics treat a COVID-19 patient outside an emergency ward of a government run hospital in Kathmandu,

Nepalese paramedics treat a COVID-19 patient outside an emergency ward of a government run hospital in Kathmandu. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: The authorities in Kathmandu on Monday extended the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus by another one week, as 2,918 new cases were reported across Nepal.

The extended lockdown will come into effect from Tuesday.

However, the restrictions imposed on various activities have been eased to some extent during the period.

Nepal's Health Ministry detected 2,918 new cases of COVID-19, while 53 people died in the past 24 hours.

A total of 5,147 recovered from the disease during the period.

According to the latest data from the Ministry, 9,438 PCR tests and 5,381 antigen tests were conducted on Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 631,860, while 8,465 people have died of the disease.

A total of 536,252 people have recovered across Nepal till now.

There are currently 65,804 active cases of COVID-19 across the country.

The Kathmandu Valley alone has recorded 626 new cases on Monday.

