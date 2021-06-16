STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

British PM forced to defend India travel ban timing over Delta variant in Parliament

Labour Leader Keir Starmer accused Johnson of "indecision", which led to the UK now having the "highest infection rate in Europe"

Published: 16th June 2021 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo| AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Britain's Opposition Labour Party on Wednesday escalated attacks on the government's alleged delay in adding India to the travel ban "red list", which it claims led to a spike in the Delta variant infections in the UK.

During the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) session in the House of Commons, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced on the defensive as he was confronted by Labour Leader Keir Starmer with dates linked with the detection of the Delta variant in India at the end of March.

Starmer accused Johnson of "indecision", which led to the UK now having the "highest infection rate in Europe" of the Delta variant and also resulted in a month-long delay to an end to lockdown until July 19.

Johnson retaliated by countering the allegations to reiterate that India was added to the travel ban list well before it was categorised as a variant of concern by Public Health England (PHE) on May 7.

"On 24 March, a new variant was reported in India. On 1 April, India was reporting over 100,000 new infections a day, and rising. But the Prime Minister kept India off the red list until 23 April. In that time, 20,000 people came into the UK from India," said Starmer.

"What on earth did the Prime Minister expect would be the consequences of that," he questioned.

Johnson fought back with his own dates and stressed that the high infection rates in the UK were due to a "better understanding" of the variants, with 47 per cent of the genomic testing in the world being done in Britain.

"I really think that the Leader of the Opposition should get his facts straight, because the Delta variant, as I have said, was identified in this country on 28 April, said Johnson.

"We took the most drastic steps possible to put India on the red list on 23 April, before that variant was even identified. The big difference between this country and the rest of Europe is that we have had the fastest vaccine roll-out anywhere in Europe. We have a very, very high degree of protection," he said.

The clash carried on as Starmer pointed out how the Opposition was arguing for India to be on the red list between April 1 and 23.

"If that had happened, we would not have the Delta variant here, and it is as simple as that," he said.

But Johnson branded him "Captain Hindsight and called on him to "adjust his retrospectoscope" and contested the Labour Party's data.

"He says that B1617  the Delta variant  was designated as under investigation on April 1. That is not the Delta variant; that is the kappa variant. It is a gamma' for the Labour party. The Delta variant, as it happens, is seeded around the world in 74 countries and, sadly, is growing, he said.

The latest face off over the issue comes a day after Labour's shadow home secretary, Nick Thomas-Symonds, dubbed the Johnson variant as being behind the latest Delta variant infections surge due to the government lax border policy.

Thomas-Symonds pointed to Johnson's planned visit to India which had to eventually be cancelled at the end of April.

According to official estimates, around 20,000 passengers who could have been infected with the Delta variant arrived from India from early April until April 23, when India was officially added to the red list.

A red list categorising involves a near-complete travel ban, with returning British residents required to undergo a compulsory 10-day quarantine at a government-designated hotel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coronavirus UK coronavirus Delta variant
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp