STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Doorbell camera video shows man apologized before Honolulu police shot him

The footage shows that he arrived at a house, took off his shoes, entered the home and then quickly left after his presence confused the occupants. He repeatedly apologized.

Published: 16th June 2021 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Lindani Myeni standing on a beach in Waimanalo, Hawaii with his wife and two children.

Lindani Myeni standing on a beach in Waimanalo, Hawaii with his wife and two children. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

HONOLULU: Doorbell camera video obtained and made public by lawyers representing the family of a man fatally shot two months ago by Honolulu police provides more information about the events that unfolded before the deadly encounter with officers.

The footage shows that he arrived at a house, took off his shoes, entered the home and then quickly left after his presence confused the occupants. He repeatedly apologized.

After police killed Lindani Myeni in April, his widow filed a wrongful death lawsuit alleging officers were motivated by racial discrimination because her unarmed South African husband was Black.

The shooting happened three months after Lindani and Lindsay Myeni moved to Hawaii, where she grew up. The couple believed Hawaii's diversity would make it the safest U.S. state to raise their two Black children, she said.

After the April 14 shooting, police said Lindani Myeni's strange behavior frightened the occupants and that he violently attacked responding police officers, leaving one hospitalized with a concussion.

Police later released short clips of body camera footage, showing him ignoring commands to get on the ground outside the house he entered, a stun gun fired by police either malfunctioning or having no effect on him. The police video showed that an officer fired several gunshots before saying, “Police!”

Police officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday after the widow's lawyers released the video. Now-retired chief Susan Ballard previously said that Myeni’s race wasn’t a factor in the fatal shooting.

“Mr. Myeni’s death is tragic,” Mayor Rick Blangiardi said in a statement. “We await both sides making their arguments in court, consequently I have no further comment at this time.”

A statement from the lawyers who released the video said Honolulu police "tried to convince the public that this was a burglary and that Lindani Myeni was acting erratically; but the doorbell video we have now obtained from the owner shows that HPD knew all along these stories were untrue.”

The statement added: “We have also compelled the City to turn over unredacted body cam footage in its original format, producing much better quality audio and images than the version that HPD played for the press on April 16, 2021.”

The doorbell footage shows that Myeni arrived at the house soon after a couple entered the home that night. According to depositions in the lawsuit, the man and woman were tourists staying in the multi-unit dwelling, the lawyers said.

The footage shows Myeni walking into the home, wearing a face mask and his umqhele, a traditional Zulu headband.

He is later seen standing outside the house, his phone and headband in his left hand.

According to the lawyers, the woman in the home pretended to make a phone call while Myeni was outside saying someone had broken into her home.

She then called 911 and told an operator about the man and and that he had no weapons in his hands.

Myeni is heard in the video outside the home saying repeatedly, “I'm sorry.” He puts his shoes on and leaves, the footage shows.

Meanwhile, the couple's voices recorded on the video make it sound like they are still on phone calls. The man tells someone calmly that Myeni apologized and left. The woman, still on with 911, sounds upset.

When police arrive, she is heard yelling, “That's him!”

“Get on the ground now,” one officer is heard saying.

“Who are you?” Myeni responds.

He would not have known the people shining bright lights in his eyes were police, the family's lawsuit said. He likely mistook the house for a similar looking dwelling that houses a temple next door that's open to the public, the lawsuit said.

The footage, along with a recording of the 911 call previously released by police, is posted on YouTube by Justice for Lindani Myeni.

The lawyers said they were still evaluating full, unredacted body camera footage for the period after the shooting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Honolulu police shoooting racial discrimination Lindani Myeni
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp