Heavy torrential rains lash Nepal; seven killed, scores missing

The worst-affected district due to the heavy rains during the last 48 hours is Sindhupalchok in central Nepal, 65 km from capital Kathmandu, where the Melamchi river has flooded.

Published: 16th June 2021

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Torrential rains battered Nepal, resulting in the death of at least seven people and leaving some 50 others missing, widespread flooding and damage to critical infrastructure, officials said on Wednesday.

The worst-affected district due to the heavy rains during the last 48 hours is Sindhupalchok in central Nepal, 65 km from capital Kathmandu, where the Melamchi river has flooded.

All the deaths have been reported from Sindhupalchok.

The bodies of the deceased were recovered on Tuesday night.

Officials on Wednesday said nearly 50 people are still missing, mostly workers at the Melamchi Drinking Water Project.

On Facebook, Minister of Health and Population Sher Bahadur Tamang wrote: "Over 50 people are missing in the Melamchi and Indrawati rivers' flooding. The floods have also caused damages to the dam in Melamchi drinking water project, Timbu Bazaar, Chanaute Bazaar, Talamarang Bazaar and Melamchi Bazar."

Apart from the deaths, two concrete motorable bridges and estimated five to six suspension bridges have collapsed in Sindhupalchok.

Agriculture land and fish farms have also been inundated.

The police post in Helambu town, an Armed Police Force Camp and the Drinking Water Project in Melamchi are also out of bounds with excessive flooding.

Over 300 hutments in villages along Melamchi river have been swept away. Nearly 15 houses have been washed away in Lamjung district.

Officials said nearly 200 houses are at risk in low-lying areas of the district.

Chief District Officer of Sindhupalchowk, Arun Pokharel, said rescue and relief operations were being carried out by Nepal Police, the Army, and the Armed Police Force.

The Army was using helicopters to rescue stranded persons atop buildings.

Officials said the excess rains had led to the rivers overflowing, which has resulted in the widespread destruction.

Continuous rains have been recorded in central Nepal's Bagmati and Lamjing provinces since Monday evening.

