STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Legislation on Kulbhushan Jadhav aimed at fully implementing ICJ verdict: Pakistan Foreign Office 

The Hague-based ICJ ruled in July 2019 that Pakistan must undertake an "effective review and reconsideration" of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav.

Published: 18th June 2021 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 12:43 AM   |  A+A-

Kulbhushan Jadhav

Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo | YouTube screen grab)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said on Thursday that a recent legislation passed in the National Assembly to provide the right of appeal to Indian death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav was aimed at fully implementing the verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The Hague-based ICJ ruled in July 2019 that Pakistan must undertake an "effective review and reconsideration" of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav and also to grant consular access to India without further delay.

India on Thursday asked Pakistan to address the "shortcomings" in the bill brought out to facilitate reviewing the case of Jadhav, saying the proposed law does not create a mechanism to reconsider it as mandated by the ICJ.

Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi in New Delhi said the Review and Reconsideration Bill 2020 does not create a mechanism to facilitate effective review and reconsideration of Jadhav's case as mandated by the ICJ judgement.

He added that municipal courts cannot be the arbiter of whether a state has fulfilled its obligations in international law.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry was asked at the weekly media briefing in Islamabad about the bill passed by the National Assembly last week to allow Jadhav to file a review against his sentence.

He said the legislative measures taken by Pakistan are "only aimed at giving full effect to the judgment of the ICJ."

"The legislation or its purpose should not be, in any way, misconstrued," Chaudhry said, adding that Pakistan abides by all its international obligations, including the ICJ judgment in Jadhav case.

On Tuesday, the Islamabad High Court adjourned the hearing of the federal government's plea to appoint counsel for Jadhav till October 5 at the request of the Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan, according to Pakistani media reports.

Jadhav, a 50-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017.

India approached the ICJ against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death sentence.

To a question about the Ministry of External Affairs saying that Pakistan was making an attempt to "malign India" on the issue of uranium, Chaudhry claimed that the incident took place in India and was reported by its own media.

He asked India to thoroughly investigate the matter in a "credible and transparent" manner.

About a question regarding reconciliation with India, Chaudhry said Pakistan consistently maintained that it wants peaceful relations with all its neighbours including India but for normalisation of relations with India, resolution of the long standing disputes, particularly the core issue of the Jammu and Kashmir, is critical.

"The onus is on India to create an enabling environment for a meaningful engagement, he said.

India has told Pakistan that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Islamabad in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

Chaudhry also said that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary meeting was scheduled in the last week of June which would review the progress made by Pakistan under the FATF Action Plan and subsequently announce its decision.

"Pakistan has made significant strides during implementation of the Action Plan through concerted national efforts.

The tremendous progress made by Pakistan leading toward the conclusion of the Action Plan has been acknowledged by FATF as well as the larger international community, he said.

Chaudhry said that without prejudging the outcome of the upcoming plenary meeting, we would like to reaffirm our commitment to further strengthen our AML/CFT regime to align it with international standards and fulfill our international obligations." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kulbhushan jadhav ICJ
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp