STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Residents in US' Texas can carry handguns sans permit, training from September 1

Goveror Abbot called it a measure of freedom and self-defence, while also connecting it to his ongoing fight with the Biden administration over the flow of migrants across the border with Mexico.

Published: 18th June 2021 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Handguns,guns,shooting

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HOUSTON: Residents in the US state of Texas can carry handguns without a license or training starting September 1 after Governor Greg Abbott signed a controversial permitless carry gun bill into law.

Abbott held a ceremonial bill signing Thursday at the Alamo, a key historical symbol of Texas pride, in San Antonio.

He called it a measure of freedom and self-defence, while also connecting it to his ongoing fight with the Biden administration over the flow of migrants across the border with Mexico.

"There is a need for people to have a weapon to defend themselves in the Lone Star State," Abbott said.

Texas is nicknamed the "Lone Star State" for its former status as an independent republic and as a reminder of the state's struggle for independence from Mexico.

In signing HB 1927 into law, Texas joins a handful of other conservative-led states that have passed measures this year allowing some form of permitless carry and expanded gun rights at the state level.

The law, a huge win for gun rights advocates, was one of the most controversial measures passed in this session.

Bill supporters said the legislation would simply restore Second Amendment rights to law-abiding Texans, while critics have said the move will only lead to more gun violence.

Opponents of the bill have pointed to incidents of gun violence in Texas including the 2018 Santa Fe High School shooting that left 10 dead and the 2019 mass shootings at an El Paso Walmart and Midland-Odessa that left 30 people dead.

Last week, one person was killed and 13 were injured in a mass shooting in downtown Austin.

Texas police chiefs and some firearm instructors who run licensing courses have also opposed the bill.

Before the permitless carry law, applicants for a license would have to attend a training class, pass a shooting proficiency test and exam, and undergo fingerprinting and background checks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Texas gun laws Texas gun regulation US gun laws US gun violence
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp