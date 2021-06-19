STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Myanmar rejects UN resolution urging arms embargo

Myanmar described the resolution, which passed Friday and is not legally binding, as being based on one-sided sweeping allegations and false assumptions.

Published: 19th June 2021 10:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 10:52 PM   |  A+A-

United Nations

United Nations (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BANGKOK: Myanmar's Foreign Ministry on Saturday rejected a UN General Assembly resolution calling for an arms embargo against the Southeast Asian nation and condemning the military's February seizure of power.

Myanmar described the resolution, which passed Friday and is not legally binding, as being based on one-sided sweeping allegations and false assumptions.

The statement issued in the capital Naypyitaw said the Foreign Ministry had sent letters of objection to the UN secretary-general and the General Assembly's president.

The resolution reflected a broad international consensus condemning the takeover that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government.

It called on the military junta to restore the country's democratic transition, condemned its excessive and lethal violence since the takeover and called on all countries to prevent the flow of arms into Myanmar.

The resolution also called on Myanmar's armed forces to immediately and unconditionally release Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other officials and politicians detained after the coup, as well as all those who have been arbitrarily detained, charged or arrested.

The measure was approved with 119 countries voting yes, Belarus  a major arms supplier to Myanmar  voting no and 36 countries abstaining, including Myanmar's neighbors China and India, along with Russia.

Myanmar's U.N.Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun, who in February denounced the military takeover, voted yes and urged the international community to take the strongest possible action to immediately end the military coup."

 The Foreign Ministry statement said it considers Kyaw Moe Tun as having been dismissed from his position and noted that he has been charged with treason in Myanmar.

Accordingly, his statement, participation and action in the meeting are illegitimate and unacceptable and Myanmar strongly rejects his participation and statements, it said.

While Myanmar embraces constructive advice by the international community in addressing the challenges that Myanmar is facing, any attempt infringing on the state sovereignty and interference in the internal affairs of Myanmar will not be accepted, said the statement.

The more powerful U.N. Security Council, whose resolutions are legally binding, has adopted several statements on Myanmar, including condemning the use of violence against peaceful protesters, calling on the military to restore the democratic transition and exercise utmost restraint and on all sides to refrain from violence.

But it has never been able to condemn the coup or authorize an arms embargo or other sanctions because of an almost-certain veto by China, and possibly Russia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
myanmar un resolution arms embargo
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu lifts curbs on inter-district movement, public services to resume
'Psychic' Lion correctly predicts Euro 2020 games results
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp