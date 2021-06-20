STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
At least 15 die in multiple attacks near US-Mexico border

Image for representation

By PTI

MEXICO: Gunmen aboard a number of vehicles staged attacks in several neighbourhoods in the Mexican border city of Reynosa on Saturday, and at least 15 people died in clashes that caused widespread panic, according to local law enforcement.

The Tamaulipas state agency coordinating security forces said in a statement that the attacks began in the early afternoon in several neighbourhoods in the eastern part of the city, which borders McAllen, Texas.

The agency said one person died during an attack on police near a border bridge, but it was not clear if the others were shot in random attacks or were targeted. The shootings mobilised the army, National Guard, state police and other agencies.

Authorities said they detained a person who had two women, apparently kidnapped, in the trunk of his car, and said they seized three vehicles.

Reynosa Mayor Maki Esther Ortiz Dominguez sent a tweet demanding the attack be clarified and that the citizenry be protected.

The area's criminal activity has long been dominated by the Gulf Cartel, but there have been fractures within the gang.

TAGS
Mexico
