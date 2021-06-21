STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China warns its citizens to leave Afghanistan urgently as violence spirals 

The US and the Taliban signed a landmark deal in Doha on February 29, 2020 following multiple rounds of negotiations to bring lasting peace in war-torn Afghanistan and allow US troops to return home.

Published: 21st June 2021 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

China Flag

China flag. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BEIJING: China has warned its nationals in Afghanistan to leave the war-torn country urgently in view of the raging violence ahead of the withdrawal of the US troops.

The warning comes as the fighting between Afghan security forces and the Taliban militants have escalated in recent weeks. The insurgents have captured dozens of new districts in Afghanistan.

China's embassy in Afghanistan has warned Chinese nationals to leave Afghanistan, amid a rapid rise in violence in the country as the Taliban recaptures territories ahead of the complete withdrawal of the US and NATO troops, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

The US and the Taliban signed a landmark deal in Doha on February 29, 2020 following multiple rounds of negotiations to bring lasting peace in war-torn Afghanistan and allow US troops to return home.

The international troops were scheduled to leave by September. The Embassy asked Chinese citizens and organisations to take extra precautions and strengthen their emergency preparedness as the situation deteriorated.

"This year, the conflicts in Afghanistan are constant, the terrorist attacks are frequent and the security situation is becoming more severe and complicated," the embassy said in a notice.

It urged Chinese citizens to "be more cautious" and to "urgently depart from the country through international commercial flights", the Post reported.

China has been critical of the US troops withdrawal, saying the hasty decision to withdraw the troops from Afghanistan has severely impacted the Afghan domestic peace process and negatively affected the regional stability.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has held a trilateral meeting with his Pakistan and Afghanistan counterparts earlier this year during which he called for a ceasefire in Afghanistan.

China has stepped up its diplomacy with both Pakistan and Afghanistan to deal with the fallout of the US and NATO troops withdrawal which is already resulting in increasing incidents of violence in Afghanistan.

Beijing seeks to carve out its Afghanistan policy, to safeguard its interests especially the security of Xinjiang province.

Observers say China's worries stem from Uygur Muslim militants from Xinjiang belonging to the separatist East Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM), who joined the Islamic State and fought in Syrian civil war, returning to the volatile province which shared borders with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Afghanistan besides Central Asian States, Kyrgyztan and Kazakhstan.

China has been fending off allegations of genocide against Uygur Muslims of Xinjiang by the US, the EU and international human rights organisations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China Afghanistan
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp