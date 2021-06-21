STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

New York's Times Square sees over 3,000 people celebrating International Yoga Day

Consulate General of India, New York partnered with the Times Square Alliance to host the Yoga celebrations under the theme 'Solstice for Times Square 2021'.

Published: 21st June 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Over 3,000 people perform asanas on the occasion of International Yoga Day in New York

Over 3,000 people perform asanas on the occasion of International Yoga Day in New York. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

NEW YORK: The seventh International Yoga Day was celebrated at the iconic Times Square in New York on Sunday. The day-long yoga festival with the theme of 'Solstice in Times Square 2021' was attended by more than 3,000 people where yogis, with their yoga mats and flexible bodies, filled Times Square to mark the start of summer.

Consulate General of India, New York partnered with the Times Square Alliance to host the Yoga celebrations under the theme 'Solstice for Times Square 2021'. "As we celebrate yoga at the iconic Times Square - at the crossroads of the world, let us remind ourselves of the truly global embrace of yoga. Yoga was born in India but is part of global heritage today. Yoga is about health, well-being and about living in harmony with nature. Yoga is a way of life and we must try to practice it in its entirety, for a peaceful society and for a greener planet," Randhir Jaiswal, Consul General told ANI.

"It was an incredible experience leading yoga, pranayama and meditation at Times Square NYC. Seeing thousands of yogis experience stillness amidst the chaos of the city that never stops," said Ruchika Lal who participated in the event.

In keeping with this year's global theme - Yoga for Wellness - as coined by the United Nations (UN), the event showcased holistic health, Ayurvedic and nature-based wellness products from Tribes India (TRIFED) and other Indian companies. The stalls attracted a large number of visitors, eager to learn about the uniqueness of Indian Tribal, Ayurvedic and natural products.

The day-long yoga celebration offered experienced yogis and first-timers alike the chance to bring a yoga mat to the iconic public space and participate in a free yoga class. The Consulate General handed a bag of products from TRIFED and some wellness products produced in India as well. "I love to practice Yoga at Times Square every year on Solstice. I want to thank the Consulate for this gift," a participant said.

The registration for the event is full, according to the Times Square website. The event could also be attended virtually by watching a class over a live stream. The Times Square yoga ran from 7:30 am until 8:30 pm, broken into nine separate classes, according to a schedule.

The International Day of Yoga was also celebrated in New Jersey today at the Liberty State Park with the Statue of Liberty in the background. This was a community-led event anchored by the Federation of Indian Associations. Famous yoga instructor Thara Natalie led the yoga session.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International Yoga Day Times Square New York Solstice for Times Square 2021
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • veerasaiviyjay
    Yoga coverage among others lifts the paper's profession. The Yoga assembly was well caliberated as the Yogis too fully immersed in its power that comes from traditional ages. How great to watch it.
    13 hours ago reply
Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp