Prince Charles reportedly wants to deny grandson Archie 'prince' title

Amid the ongoing royal tension, Charles wants to limit the number of critical royals, partly because "it's an expensive proposition and the public wants a more streamlined monarchy".

Published: 21st June 2021 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet with Anglican Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu in Cape Town, South Africa.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet with Anglican Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo | File, AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Prince Charles has reportedly made it clear that son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children will not receive royal titles when he becomes king.

Amid the ongoing royal tension, Charles wants to limit the number of critical royals, partly because "it's an expensive proposition and the public wants a more streamlined monarchy", TMZ has learnt.

Archie, the son of Harry and Meghan, is seventh in line to the throne, and the royal members with titles such as 'prince' or 'princess' are entitled to financial support and security, all paid for by commoners. But, as per earlier reports, Harry and Meghan revealed that Buckingham Palace has already refused to pay for their son's security.

The royals are reportedly angry at Harry and Meghan for torching them and accusing them of racism.

On a related note, the monarchy rules state that the grandchildren of the sovereign are to inherit titles automatically, meaning that the Sussexes' kids, Archie and Lilibet, would have been granted titles upon Charles' ascension to the throne.

But, a source close to the couple told TMZ that Charles has planned to change the legal documents to make sure the Sussex children aren't granted the titles.

