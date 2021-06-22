STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian-origin Singaporean woman gets 30-year jail term for torturing maid to death

This is the longest jail term meted out in Singapore in a maid abuse case.

Published: 22nd June 2021 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

For representational purposes

By PTI

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old Indian-origin Singaporean woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing her domestic help after repeatedly abusing her over the course of 14 months of employment, according to a media report on Tuesday.

In February, Gaiyathiri Murugayan pleaded guilty to 28 charges, including culpable homicide, voluntarily causing grievous hurt by starvation, voluntarily causing hurt by a heated substance and wrongful restraint, the Channel News Asia reported.

This is the longest jail term meted out in Singapore in a maid abuse case.

Piang Ngaih Don, a 24-year-old Myanmar national, died on the morning of July 26, 2016, after being attacked by both Gaiyathiri and her mother, which led to a bone in her throat being fractured and irreversible brain damage.

Over the course of about 14 months, Piang, who came to Singapore to work for Gaiyathiri in May 2015, was kicked, punched and beaten with objects such as a broom and a metal ladle.

Gaiyathiri had also lifted Piang up by her hair, shook her violently and pulled out a clump of her hair, even using an iron to burn the maid's arm on one occasion, the report said.

Pronouncing the judgement on Tuesday, Justice See Kee Oon said the prosecution had painted a shocking story of how the victim was abused, tortured, humiliated, starved and ultimately died at the hands of the accused.

"The prosecution's submissions are framed in forcefully emotive terms, but words cannot adequately describe the abject cruelty of the accused's appalling conduct," he said.

"This is undoubtedly among the worst cases of culpable homicide," Justice See said.

Gaiyathiri's husband, suspended police officer Kevin Chelvam, faces five charges linked to the case for assaulting Piang and lying to the police that CCTV cameras in his flat had been removed.

Gaiyathiri's mother, Prema Naraynasamy, also has pending charges, according to the Channel report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singapore
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp