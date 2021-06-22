Keen to send COVID vaccine supply to Bangladesh: Indian envoy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami has said that New Delhi is keen to resume the export of COVID vaccines to Dhaka as soon as possible.

"We hope the problem will be resolved soon," he told local media after a meeting with Awami Jubo League Chairman Fazle Shams Parash and added that there is no word yet when exports would resume. "The corona situation in India is still at a dangerous stage. So we are not yet able to say the exact time of giving vaccines to Bangladesh," he added.

Parash, meanwhile, recalled India’s help during the 1971 Liberation War and said India has always been by Bangladesh's side. "India is our friend of bad days and partner in good days as well," he said. The Awami Jubo chairman said that the current coronavirus pandemic was discussed with the Indian High Commissioner.

According to local Bangladeshi media, Doraiswami also watched two documentaries of the Awami’s humanitarian activities during the pandemic. Bangladesh had started its inoculation drive against coronavirus with the AstraZeneca vaccine procured from the SII. However, due to the second wave of the pandemic in India, vaccine exports have temporarily come to a halt.