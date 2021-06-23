STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Border issue should not be linked to bilateral relations, says China

Zhao said the military deployment by China in the western sector along the border is a 'normal defence arrangement.'

Published: 23rd June 2021 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 10:47 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

BEIJING: China on Wednesday said the prolonged border issue with India should be addressed through peaceful negotiations and not be linked to bilateral relations.

Asked for his reaction to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's comments at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday that China's military deployment along the disputed border with India and uncertainty over whether Beijing will fulfil its promise on troop reductions remains a challenge for relations between the two neighbours, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the border issue should not be linked to the bilateral relations.

"We advocate that we should address the boundary issue through peaceful negotiations and we don't think that the border issue should be linked up to our bilateral ties, he said at a media briefing here.

"China always stands for a peaceful settlement of the boundary issue through negotiation and against linking the boundary issue with bilateral relations," the Chinese foreign ministry later updated its response on the ministry's website.

Zhao said the military deployment by China in the western sector along the border is a "normal defence arrangement."

"China's military deployment along the western section of the China-India border is a normal defence arrangement aimed at preventing and responding to encroachment and threat on China's territory by relevant country," he said.

In his remarks, Jaishankar said that the larger issue relating to the border row in eastern Ladakh is whether India and China can build a relationship based on mutual sensitivity and respect and whether Beijing would live up to the written commitments about both sides not deploying a large armed force along the frontier.

It has been more than a year since the military standoff between China and India erupted in eastern Ladakh on May 5, 2020 during which there were fatalities on both sides for the first time in 45 years.

They have made limited progress in achieving disengagement at the Pangong Lake area.

The two sides are now engaged in talks to extend the disengagement process to the remaining friction points.

India has been particularly pressing for the disengagement of troops in Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang.

Last month, Indian Army Chief Gen.

MM Naravane said that there can be no de-escalation without complete disengagement at all friction points in eastern Ladakh and that the Indian Army is prepared for all contingencies in the region.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India China Jaishankar India Chins standoff Bilateral ties
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp