STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

England tracks 41 cases of Delta K417N variant, extra measures taken

Public Health England said K417N, which is being dubbed as Delta plus in some quarters, is an additional 'spike mutation of interest'.

Published: 23rd June 2021 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

In this Monday, April 12, 2021 file photo, a woman takes a photo on her phone of her drink in Soho, London, as some of England's coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased by the government.

A woman takes a photo on her phone of her drink in Soho, London, as some of England's coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased by the govt. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Health officials in England have tracked 41 cases of the Delta K417N variant of COVID-19, an even more transmissible strain of the mutation first identified in India, and said on Wednesday that extra measures have been in place for two weeks to investigate the new Delta variation causing concern in parts of India.

Public Health England (PHE) said K417N, which is being dubbed as Delta plus in some quarters, is an additional "spike mutation of interest" which is seen in the variant first detected in South Africa, called the Beta variant, and is now seen in a "small number" of Delta variant genomes in the UK.

Although genomic surveillance internationally is limited, there is evidence that there are at least two separate clades (or branches) of Delta containing K417N; one of which is large and internationally distributed, now named "AY.1".

"PHE put additional control measures in place two weeks ago where cases of Delta variant with K417N (AY.1) are detected including enhanced contact tracing, rapid testing and isolation," said Dr Andrew Lee, COVID Incident Director at Public Health England.

"In total, 41 cases in total have been identified in England. Active investigation of cases and clusters will ensure our public health response remains fast and proportionate. We are continuing investigations to better understand the significance of K417N in addition to Delta," he said, adding that the team will continue to closely monitor and assess all changes in the virus as they naturally emerge.

ALSO READ: Centre declares delta plus as variant of concern, tells states to strictly isolate Covid cases with new strain

The World Health Organisation (WHO) considers the strain part of the B1.617.2 Delta variant and PHE is keen to highlight that there is no "Plus label" attached to it and that it remains in a "small number of clusters" of the country.

"There is no evidence that Delta with K417N makes the virus any more severe or reduces vaccine effectiveness compared to Delta," PHE said.

"This variant is present in multiple countries including a small number of cases in the UK. As of June 16, 41 confirmed cases have been detected in England. The first cases were sequenced on 26 April," said PHE, which will report the latest COVID-19 weekly data on Friday.

According to experts, Delta with K417N can be detected by genotyping assay, which means that rapid case identification and response activities can be undertaken.

Contacts of confirmed cases are traced and offered testing.

In addition, a number of cases were identified in areas where enhanced response measures had already been initiated prior to detection of the additional mutation, which officials believe will help to further break the links of transmission and reduce spread.

"The virus will continue to naturally evolve as it spreads globally, but the UK will continue to use its excellent genomics, epidemiology and virology capacity to monitor all variants to ensure that public health interventions are effective and proportionate," PHE said.

The latest reports come as the Delta variant remains the dominant COVID-19 variant in the UK, accounting for most of the coronavirus infections in the country and forcing a month-long delay to the lifting of all lockdown restrictions that was planned this week.

A total of 22 cases of the Delta plus variant of the coronavirus have been detected in India, with 16 of them being reported from Maharashtra and the remaining from Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, the Indian government said on Tuesday.

India is among the nine countries where the Delta plus mutation has been found so far, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in New Delhi, underlining that it is currently a "variant of interest" and has not yet been classified as a "variant of concern".

Besides India, the Delta plus variant has been found in the US, UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, Nepal, China and Russia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
England Delta K417N variant Delta plus variant coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp