STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan police conduct raids in Punjab's cities, round up suspects in connection with blast outside Hafiz Saeed's house

According to a Geo TV report, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab Police on Thursday conducted raids across different cities of Punjab in connection with the blast.

Published: 24th June 2021 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Police officers, investigators and rescue workers gather at the site of explosion, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

LAHORE: Pakistani authorities on Thursday conducted raids across different cities of the Punjab province and took into custody several suspects in connection with the explosion outside the house of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind and chief of the banned Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) Hafiz Saeed here.

At least three people were killed and 21 others injured in the blast that took place at a police picket outside Saeed's residence at the BOR Society in Johar Town at around 11:00 am on Wednesday.

Some police officers guarding his house also suffered serious injuries. The windows and walls of Saeed's house were damaged from the impact of the blast. No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

According to a Geo TV report, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab Police on Thursday conducted raids across different cities of Punjab in connection with the blast. Quoting sources, the report said CTD has taken into custody several suspicious persons.

CTD and intelligence agencies have collected the evidence from the crime scene, the sources said, adding that ball bearings, pieces of iron and the vehicle's parts have been preserved.

Investigative agencies have also started geo-fencing the area to help with the blast probe, the report said.

In geo-fencing, a virtual geographic boundary around an area is created by means of Global Positioning System (GPS) or Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, enabling software to trigger a response when a mobile device enters or leaves the area.

The 71-year-old radical cleric has been serving a jail sentence at the high-security Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore for his conviction in terror financing cases. The blast sparked rumours that Saeed was present in the house.

Meanwhile, condemning the terrorist incident, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has warned that Pakistan could see an increase in such attacks due to the 'flawed Afghan policy' of the current government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing the media at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Wednesday, Bilawal said such incidents could increase as Pakistan's policy in Afghan peace process 'is not correct' and added that some terrorist organisations are also active across the border, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

"I had demanded on the floor of the (National) Assembly that whatever this government is doing covertly and through the backdoor should be brought before the representatives of the people. The government should tell us what its policy is," he said, referring to Pakistan's role in brokering the peace deal between Afghan Taliban and the United States.

Saeed, a UN designated terrorist whom the US has placed a USD 10 million bounty on, has been convicted for 36 years imprisonment in five terror financing cases. His punishment is running concurrently.

Saeed-led JuD is the front organisation for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans.

The US Department of the Treasury has designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist. He was listed under the UN Security Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008.

The global terror financing watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is instrumental in pushing Pakistan to take measures against terrorists roaming freely in Pakistan and using its territory to carry out attacks in India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hafiz Saeed Mumbai blast
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp