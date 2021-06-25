STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Crews comb rubble of collapsed Florida condo, 99 unaccounted for

Authorities said they were still without news of 99 people who may have been inside the building when part of it came crashing down. 

Published: 25th June 2021 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that collapsed in Surfside.

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that collapsed in Surfside. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SURFSIDE: Rescue teams early Friday combed through the rubble of an oceanfront apartment block near Miami Beach that partially collapsed, killing at least one person and leaving another 99 unaccounted for amid fears of a much higher death toll.

An unknown number of residents are feared to have been asleep in the 12-story building, in the town of Surfside, when the collapse in the wee hours of Thursday morning reduced a large portion of it to a pile of debris, exposing the interiors of gutted apartments.

"One side of the building just fell completely. It doesn't exist anymore," said Nicolas Fernandez, 29, an Argentinian resident of Miami who had yet to hear from friends who were staying overnight in his family's unit in the building. 

"I don't know about them. I don't know if they are alive," he told AFP.

Authorities said they were still without news of 99 people who may have been inside the building when part of it came crashing down. 

So far 102 others have been accounted for, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

Search and rescue teams with sniffer dogs were set to work through Thursday night, Levine Cava said. "As the day comes to an end, their day does not," she said at an evening news conference, the last until Friday morning.

During Friday's early hours, President Joe Biden declared an emergency, ordering federal assistance for the local relief effort.

"The President's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts," the White House said in a statement.

At a Surfside community center, relatives of the missing cried as they waited for news. Tenants of the ruined building who were lucky enough to have been away when disaster struck pondered sudden homelessness.

Erick de Moura, 40, happened to spend Wednesday night at his girlfriend's house.

"I just came back and the scene is shocking," he said. "There is a lot of pain. I'm blessed that I am alive."

Around 55 apartments were affected by the collapse, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Ray Jadallah, who told a news conference that emergency services arrived at the scene at around 1:30 am, evacuating 35 people from the building.

The building was occupied by a mix of full-time and seasonal residents and renters, and officials have stressed it is unclear how many people were actually inside at the time.

"It's hard to get a count on it," Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally Heyman told CNN.

"You don't know between vacations or anything else," she said. "The hope is still there, but it's waning."

'Bracing for bad news'

Some residents were able to walk down the stairs to safety while others had to be rescued from their balconies.

One death was confirmed by Surfside mayor Charles Burkett, and Heyman said 14 survivors had been recovered from the rubble.

"It's a really, really tragic situation so we'll hope for the best in terms of additional recoveries, but we are bracing for some bad news just given the destruction that we're seeing," Governor Rob DeSantis told a news conference.

As hope receded of finding more survivors, the focus was on the recovery of possible victims amid the rubble, in a massive operation assisted by drones and dogs and involving dozens of police and firefighter units.

"Apparently when the building came down it pancaked, so there's just not a lot of voids that they're finding or seeing from the outside," Burkett said on NBC's Today show.

'Like a bomb went off'

Surfside's mayor said the reasons for the collapse were still unclear.

"It looks like a bomb went off, but we're pretty sure a bomb didn't go off, so it's something else," Burkett said.

Fernandez, the Argentinian resident of Miami, said that when his mother called him in the early hours to say the building had collapsed, he thought it was a joke -- and hung up.

"She calls me again and tells me: 'Nico, you know I would never joke about this. I need you to go over there.' We came running."

One witness, 25-year-old Julian Targowski, described the sound of the collapse.

"It was like a very bass-y, like boom boom, boom boom, that kind of thing," he told local television WFOR.

"Like, a ton of bass on a subwoofer, basically, like just two of them," he said. "Then my friend texted me that a building had exploded."

Local media said records showed the block was built in 1981 and had more than 130 units inside.

Heyman told CNN the building had been undergoing construction work on its roof, although she also stressed the reasons for the collapse were not clear.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Florida Florida Condo
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp