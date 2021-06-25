STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Hong Kong's top security official named as city's chief secretary amid clampdown

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that Secretary for Security John Lee would replace Matthew Cheung as the city's chief secretary, while police chief Chris Tang would take over Lee's role.

Published: 25th June 2021 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (R) announces appointment of John Lee (2nd R) as the Chief Secretary

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (R) announces appointment of John Lee (2nd R) as the Chief Secretary. (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

HONG KONG: China on Friday promoted Hong Kong's top security official to the territory's No.2 spot as Beijing continues to clamp down on free speech and political opposition. Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that Secretary for Security John Lee would replace Matthew Cheung as the city's chief secretary, while police chief Chris Tang would take over Lee's role.

The changes come a year after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the former British colony and one day after Hong Kong's last remaining pro-democracy newspaper, the Apple Daily, published its final edition.

Police froze USD 2.3 million of the paper's assets, searched its office and arrested five top editors and executives last week, accusing them of foreign collusion to endanger national security. It's founder, Jimmy Lai, is facing charges under the national security law for foreign collusion and is currently serving a prison sentence for his involvement in a 2019 pro-democracy protest movement.

Beijing promised Hong Kong could maintain its civil liberties for 50 years after the former British colony was handed over to Chinese rule in 1997, but has essentially abandoned that commitment to impose total political control and end what it sees as undue foreign influence on the semi-autonomous city's institutions.

China effectively ended multiparty democracy in Hong Kong by having the ceremonial Chinese legislature impose the national security law without debate or a vote in the city's Legislative Council. It then moved to pack the Legislative Council with Beijing loyalists while radically reducing the proportion of legislators directly elected by voters.

In recent months, police have arrested most of the city's pro-democracy activists.

Most are still in police custody, while others have sought asylum abroad, under threat from Lam's administration for past statements and actions seen as disloyal to China or in violation of Hong Kong law as it now stands.

Despite the overwhelming emphasis on security, Lam told reporters that the role of the chief secretary in overseeing the daily administration of the Asian financial hub, including dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, had not changed.

Yet she appeared to acknowledge Beijing's increasingly assertive role in managing the city's affairs and the central government's demand for absolute loyalty from Hong Kong officials and members of the Legislative Council.

"Now today as chief executive, I am responsible not only to Hong Kong but also to the central government, performing national duties, particularly in safeguarding national security. So for people with commitment, integrity, leadership and spirit to serve the nation and Hong Kong ...we will put in our best," Lam told reporters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hong Kong Hong Kong protests Hong Kong chief secretary John Lee Carrie Lam Chris Tang
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp