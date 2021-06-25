STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Japan to provide USD 9.3 million aid to India for building cold chain system to fight COVID-19

India's coronavirus tally rose to 3,01,34,445 on Friday after a single-day rise of 51,667 COVID-19 infections.

Published: 25th June 2021 04:54 PM

By PTI

TOKYO: Japan on Friday announced that it will provide USD 9.3 million worth cold chain equipment and related assistance to India to help in the country's fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The assistance, under Japan's Emergency Grant Aid scheme, will provide India with cold chain equipment including medical equipment such as cold-storage facilities, as "Last One Mile Support" to ensure vaccination in each country, through the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The death toll climbed to 3,93,310 with 1,329 more people succumbing to the viral disease in a day.

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring equitable access to vaccines including in developing countries and accelerating vaccination is the common challenge for the international community.

Japan has led the operationalisation of the COVAX Facility as an international mechanism for the procurement of vaccines, and recently announced USD 800 million of financial contribution in addition to existing USD 200 million, the statement said.

Japan's Emergency Grant Aid aims to deliver vaccines to each and every person in the all corners of developing countries, which will complement efforts of the COVAX Facility, it said.

Based on its experience in helping to build medical supply networks that reach every corner of developing countries, Japan will continue to extend support to deploy vaccines to every person in the world with a view to containing COVID-19 as quickly as possible, the statement said.

