Students rescue two German cops from burning patrol car

The students and a passing motorist pulled the injured German officers from the wreck, police said.

Published: 25th June 2021 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

This by Police Bochum provided photo shows a destroyed police car at a tree in Bochum, Germany.

This by Police Bochum provided photo shows a destroyed police car at a tree in Bochum, Germany. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: German police said four students walking home from their high school graduation ceremony in the early hours Friday helped rescue two police officers from a burning patrol car.

Police in the western city of Bochum said that the 24 and 30-year-old officers were on their way to a reported burglary when their vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames.

The students and a passing motorist pulled the injured officers from the wreck, police said.

German news agency dpa quoted a Bochum police spokesman saying that it was unclear whether the officers, who suffered serious injuries including fractures, would have been able to free themselves from the burning car.

The two officers were being treated in hospital and their lives were not in danger, the spokesman said.

