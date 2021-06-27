STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Hurricane Enrique aims for brush with Mexico's Pacific coast

The US National Hurricane Centre said the storm's maximum sustained winds had then stabilised around 85 mph

Published: 27th June 2021 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Dorian, Bahamas

Image for representational purpose only (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

MEXICO CITY: The first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season headed for a possible close brush with Mexico's southwestern shoulder on Sunday night, and forecasters warned that heavy rains could cause dangerous flash floods or mudslides on shore.

Hurricane Enrique gained strength in the first hours after it formed Saturday, but the US National Hurricane Centre said the storm's maximum sustained winds had then stabilised around 85 mph (140 kph) and were unlikely to gain much more power.

Earlier forecasts had said Enrique might reach Category 2 strength.

The storm's core was predicted to stay at sea but it could pass close to Cabo Corrientes  the bulge on the coast south of Puerto Vallarta  Sunday night and into Monday, the centre said.

Enrique was forecast to keep moving parallel to the coast over the next several days, before beginning to weaken after reaching cooler waters in a few days.

Enrique was centred late Saturday about 215 miles (345 km) south of Cabo Corrientes and it was moving to the west-northwest at 5 mph (7 kph).

The Hurricane Centre said Enrique could drop 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 cm) of rain, with isolated maximums of 18 inches (45 cm), in coastal areas of Mexico's Colima, Michoacan and Jalisco states.

A tropical storm warning was in effect from Punta San Telmo to Punta Mita.

A hurricane watch was posted for the coast from Cabo Corrientes to Manzanillo.

Mexico's Defence Department said it was sending troops to aid civilians in advance of the storm.

(AP) SCY SCY 06271001 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hurricane Enrique mexico
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp