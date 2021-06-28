STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UK defence minister, top brass self-isolating as military chief tests COVID positive 

Published: 28th June 2021 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and top military commanders are currently self-isolating. (File photo | AFP)

By PTI

LONDON: UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and top military commanders went into self-isolation after the country's Armed Forces chief, General Sir Nick Carter, tested positive for coronavirus.

The Cabinet minister and heads of the Royal Navy, Royal Air Force (RAF) and Strategic Command were alerted by the National Health Service (NHS) Test and Trace app to stay at home for a period of 10 days after coming into close contact with Sir Nick.

The head of the UK Army, General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, who is Sir Nick's deputy, have also spent the weekend in quarantine while they await the result of PCR tests after also attending the meeting but maintaining a greater distance from the commander, the Daily Telegraph reported.

"The Chief of the Defence Staff has tested positive during routine COVID-19 checks," said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

"Colleagues who were in a senior meeting with him last week, including the Secretary of State, are self-isolating in line with government guidelines," the spokesperson said.

Military business will be conducted remotely while the commanders self-isolate during the period.

The meeting in question was held by Sir Nick at the defence academy at Shrivenham, Oxfordshire, on Thursday with Ben Wallace, Vice-Chair of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tim Fraser and Sir Mark.

Also present were First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston and General Sir Patrick Sanders, Commander of Strategic Command.

Social distancing measures are said to have been adhered to during the meeting but the men still came into contact with Sir Nick, who tested positive the day after the meeting after appearing at the Chalke Valley History Festival on Friday.

