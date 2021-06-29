STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK Labour Party accused of 'divisive' politics with poll leaflet featuring PM Modi

The leaflet shows PM Modi in a handshake with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the G7 Summit in 2019 with the message 'Don't risk a Tory MP who is not on your side'.

Published: 29th June 2021 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 10:36 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

LONDON: The UK's Opposition Labour Party was branded "divisive" and "anti-India" by Indian diaspora groups after a party leaflet for a by-election in northern England used an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The leaflet, in circulation for the Batley and Spen by-poll in West Yorkshire scheduled for Thursday, shows Modi in a handshake with Conservative Party Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the G7 Summit in 2019 with the message "Don't risk a Tory MP who is not on your side".

It triggered furious reactions across social media after Tory MP Richard Holden posted an image of it on Twitter, questioning whether it implies that Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer would not be seen in a handshake with the Indian Prime Minister.

"Dear Keir Starmer, please can you explain this leaflet and clarify whether a Labour PM/politician would refuse to have any relationship with the world's largest democracy? Is this your message to 1.5 million+ members of the Indian diaspora in UK," questioned the Conservative Friends of India (CFIN) diaspora organisation.

The outrage was echoed from within the Labour Party ranks, with the Labour Friends of India (LFIN) diaspora group demanding the "immediate withdrawal" of the leaflet.

"The Labour Party is right to call out Boris Johnson's lack of action following the conclusion that anti-Muslim sentiment remains a problem within the Conservative Party. It is unfortunate that the Labour Party used a picture of the Prime Minister of India, the world's largest democracy and one of the UK's closest friends, from the G7 meeting in 2019, on its leaflet," LFIN said in its statement.

Indian-origin veteran Labour MP Virendra Sharma also condemned the move as "cheap divide and rule" and "dog-whistle" politics not worthy of Labour.

"The Labour Party will win by bringing people together and uniting the community, to do anything else will divide our community and play into Tory hands," said Sharma, who represents Ealing Southall in London, a constituency with a large Indian diaspora presence.

Another Indian-origin Labour MP, Navendu Mishra, took to Twitter to declare that "racism is alive and well within Labour".

"A hierarchy of racism exists inside the party and some groups are seen as fair game for attacks based on religion/race/heritage," said Mishra, MP for Stockport in northern England.

"Labour will not win by playing divide and rule politics against our communities. We will win based on a principled stance against racism and discrimination of all kinds inside and outside the party," he said.

The Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) group reacted by organising a letter of complaint to party leader Starmer, criticising the "votebank politics" of the campaign leaflet.

"OFBJP objects to this kind of anti-India branding just for votebank politics. Such posters and statements are clearly a sign of divisive politics played by Labour," said OFBJP President Kuldeep Shekhawat.

Angry messages dominated the original Twitter post on social media, with many pointing out that it was Labour's perceived "anti-India stance" that was among the factors behind its bruising defeat in the 2019 General Election under former leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The by-election in Batley and Spen, a traditional Labour stronghold, is seen as a crucial test of Starmer's leadership after the Opposition party fared poorly in recent byelections.

The by-poll this week follows the previous Labour MP, Tracy Brabin, stepping down after being elected Mayor of West Yorkshire and has Kim Leadbeater in the fray for the party, the sister of Jo Cox, the Labour MP murdered near her constituency office in a far-right attack in June 2016.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UK Labour Party PM Modi Narendra Modi
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp