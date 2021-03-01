STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Israeli court limits use of spy agency to track coronavirus cases

The government began using the Shin Bet's surveillance technologies in March 2020, when Covid-19 infections began to spike.

Published: 01st March 2021 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

An Israeli military paramedic prepares a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, to be administered to elderly people at a medical center in Ashdod

An Israeli military paramedic prepares a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, to be administered to elderly people at a medical center in Ashdod. (File photo| AP)

By AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel's top court ruled Tuesday the government must curb its use of the domestic spy agency to track coronavirus infections, saying "draconian" surveillance constituted a blow to democracy.

The government began using the Shin Bet's surveillance technologies in March 2020, when Covid-19 infections began to spike.

But the supreme court quickly blocked such practice, saying legislation was needed to authorise the programme.

Tracking was discontinued in June but the following month, amid another infection surge, parliament passed a law allowing the surveillance when "an epidemiological investigation cannot be completed otherwise". 

Initially approved for three weeks, that has measure has been repeatedly extended since while details of how information was obtained were kept secret.

Critics cried foul over invasion of privacy, but supporters claimed there was no civilian alternative to the Shin Bet's technologies. 

Ruling on a challenge filed by four civil society groups, a seven-judge panel said the government must significantly limit its use of the spy agency beginning March 14.

"From this day on, the use of the Shin Bet will be limited to cases in which a confirmed coronavirus patient was not cooperating in his (epidemiological) investigation, whether intentionally or not, or gave no report of his encounters," the court said.  

The justices criticised the state's protracted use of the Shin Bet in the pandemic fight, saying it gave the feeling that "every Israeli citizen and resident is under constant surveillance, as if he were a character in George Orwell's '1984' (novel)."   

"Allowing the government to use the surveillance details is a severe, exceptional and draconian blow to the right for privacy and the democratic fabric of society in Israel," the decision said. 

The ruling noted improvements in the health ministry's epidemiological investigations.

That, combined with flaws in the Shin Bet's monitoring technology, made its use more harmful than beneficial, the court said.   

The Association for Civil Rights in Israel, one of the petitioners, welcomed the ruling, which they hoped would lead authorities "to pause and change course from this slippery slope of using extreme and undemocratic means" against the pandemic. 

Deputy health minister Yoav Kisch of the ruling Likud party called the decision "a crime against the health of Israeli citizens". 

"To this day the Shin Bet's abilities saved the lives of 500 Israelis. On March 14 that will end because of the supreme court," he wrote on Twitter.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp