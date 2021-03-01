Manpreet Vohra appointed India's High Commissioner to Australia

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Manpreet Vohra, presently the Ambassador of India to Mexico, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner to Australia, the Ministry of External Affairs (EAM) informed on Monday.

Vohra is a 1988 batch Indian Foreign Service officer.

"Manpreet Vohra (IFS:1988), presently Ambassador of India to Mexico, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Australia. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," MEA said in a statement.

