STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China proposes free travel to US based on recognition of COVID-19 vaccines

'Free travel should be allowed for official and business reasons and overseas study and then all types of travel should be covered.'

Published: 02nd March 2021 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 09:24 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By PTI

BEIJING: In a bid to open up international travel, China has proposed to the US mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines and permission of free travel between the two countries to only those persons who are vaccinated.

Chief Epidemiologist of Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Wu Zunyou said China and the US should work jointly to lift mutual travel restrictions in August or September when the US is expected to reach herd immunity, suggesting priority be given to official, business travel and overseas study.

Wu explained his proposal to the state-run Global Times on Tuesday, saying that the free travel plan between China and the US should include mutual recognition of vaccines and limit free travel to those who are vaccinated.

Free travel should be allowed for official and business reasons and overseas study and then all types of travel should be covered, Wu said.

This is the first-time Beijing made out a case for mutual recognition of vaccines for free travel without quarantines.

The US is likely to vaccinate around 80 per cent of its population by June and 90 per cent by August, reaching herd immunity, Wu said on Monday at an online forum about US-China collaboration on COVID-19 prevention and treatment organised by the Washington-based Brookings Institution and Tsinghua University in Beijing.

"If that is the case and if we could remove all political barriers, just based on science, the two countries could possibly be the first two countries to lift travel restrictions with each other," Wu said.

Currently, China has permitted limited flights or no flights with various countries, including India, besides cancellation of visas.

Thousands of Indian students enrolled to Chinese universities and a number of Indians working in China are stuck in India due to travel restrictions by China.

Those who are arriving by flights through third countries need to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine and another seven days if they want to travel to Beijing.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recognised US-based Pfizer and Moderna vaccines besides UK-based AstraZeneca jabs.

However, the WHO is yet to ratify five of the Chinese vaccines currently authorised by Beijing for emergency use.

Observers are optimistic about borders opening up for international travel as the COVID-19 immunisation drive gains momentum across the world.

The US is the worst affected nation by the coronavirus with 514,660 related fatalities and over 28 million confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In China, COVID-19 has claimed 4,836 lives with more than 100,000 confirmed cases, the coronavirus resources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China US COVID 19 Coronavirus Vaccine Pandemic
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp