Chinese vaccines sweep much of the world, despite concerns

By PTI

TAIPEI (TAIWAN): The plane laden with vaccines had just rolled to a stop at Santiago's airport in late January, and Chile's president, Sebastián Piñera, was beaming.

Today, he said, is a day of joy, emotion and hope.

The source of that hope: China  a country that Chile and dozens of other nations are depending on to help rescue them from the COVID-19 pandemic.

China's vaccine diplomacy campaign has been a surprising success: It has pledged roughly half a billion doses of its vaccines to more than 45 countries, according to a country-by-country tally by The Associated Press.

With just four of China's many vaccine makers claiming they are able to produce at least 2.6 billion doses this year, a large part of the world's population will end up inoculated not with the fancy Western vaccines boasting headline-grabbing efficacy rates, but with China's humble, traditionally made shots.

Amid a dearth of public data on China's vaccines, hesitations over their efficacy and safety are still pervasive in the countries depending on them, along with concerns about what China might want in return for deliveries.

Nonetheless, inoculations with Chinese vaccines already have begun in more than 25 countries, and the Chinese shots have been delivered to another 11, according to the AP tally, based on independent reporting in those countries along with government and company announcements.

It's a potential face-saving coup for China, which has been determined to transform itself from an object of mistrust over its initial mishandling of the COVID-19 outbreak to a saviour.

Like India and Russia, China is trying to build goodwill, and has pledged roughly 10 times more vaccines abroad than it has distributed at home.

We're seeing certainly real-time vaccine diplomacy start to play out, with China in the lead in terms of being able to manufacture vaccines within China and make them available to others, said Krishna Udayakumar, founding director of the Duke Global Health Innovation Center at Duke University.

Some of them donated, some of them sold, and some of them sold with debt financing associated with it.

China has said it is supplying vaccine aid to 53 countries and exports to 27, but it rejected a request by the AP for the list.

Beijing has also denied vaccine diplomacy, and a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said China considered the vaccine a global public good.

Chinese experts reject any connection between the export of its vaccines and the revamping of its image.

I don't see any linkage there, said Wang Huiyao, president of the Centre for China and Globalization, a Beijing think tank.

China should do more to help other countries, because it's doing well.

China has targeted the low- and middle-income countries largely left behind as rich nations scooped up most of the pricey vaccines produced by the likes of Pfizer and Moderna.

And despite a few delays of its own in Brazil and Turkey, China has largely capitalised on slower-than-hoped-for deliveries by U.S. and European vaccine makers.

Like many other countries, Chile received far fewer doses of the Pfizer vaccine than first promised.

In the month after its vaccination program began in late December, only around 150,000 of the 10 million Pfizer doses the South American country ordered arrived.

It wasn't until Chinese company Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

swooped in with 4 million doses in late January that Chile began inoculating its population of 19 million with impressive speed.

The country now has the fifth highest vaccination rate per capita in the world, according to Oxford University.

Chilean Vilma Ortiz got her Sinovac shot at a school in Santiago's Nunoa neighborhood, along with about 60 other people.

Although she considers herself kind of a skeptical person, she said she researched the Chinese vaccines on the Internet and was satisfied.

I have a lot of faith and confidence in the vaccine, she said.

With Chinese vaccines, for a lot of people, the first thing you think about is Made in China,' and that doesn't give you much assurance, said Joy Zhang, a professor at the University of Kent in the UK who studies the ethics of emerging science.

Russia and India have faced similar skepticism, partly because people have less trust in products made outside the Western world, said Sayedur Rahman, head of the pharmacology department at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in Bangladesh.

China, India, Russia, Cuba, whenever they develop a vaccine or conduct research, their data is questioned, and people say their process is not transparent, he said.

A December YouGov poll of 19,000 people in 17 countries and regions on how they felt about different vaccines found that China's received the second-lowest score, tied with India's.

In the Philippines, which has ordered 25 million Sinovac doses, less than 20 per cent of those surveyed by a research group expressed confidence in China's vaccines.