STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Camilla says hospitalized Prince Philip is 'slightly improving'

Camilla said during a visit to a coronavirus vaccination center in London that Philip is 'slightly improving,' but he 'hurts at moments.'

Published: 03rd March 2021 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

Police horses walk through an archway entrance to St Bartholomew's Hospital in London, where Britain's Prince Philip is being treated, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Prince Philip is “slightly improving” and the royal family is keeping its fingers crossed for the hospitalized duke's recovery, his daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, said Wednesday.

Philip, 99, has been hospitalized since being admitted Feb. 16 to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London, where he was treated for an infection. On Monday, he was transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital, St. Bartholomew’s, to undergo further treatment alongside testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

Camilla said during a visit to a coronavirus vaccination center in London that Philip is "slightly improving," but he "hurts at moments."

"We keep our fingers crossed," said the duchess, who is married to Prince Charles, eldest son of Philip and Queen Elizabeth II. The comments were reported by broadcasters covering the visit.

Buckingham Palace said Monday that Philip was "comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week."

The two-week stay is already Philip’s longest-ever stint in hospital. Philip, who retired from royal duties in 2017, rarely appears in public. During England’s current coronavirus lockdown, Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen.

Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Camilla Prince Philip
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp