Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll crosses 13,000

The number of coronavirus cases in the country surged to 583,916, while the nationwide tally of fatalities jumped to 13,013.

Published: 03rd March 2021 06:59 PM

For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll crossed 13,000 on Wednesday after 75 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country surged to 583,916, while the nationwide tally of fatalities jumped to 13,013.

At least 1,388 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the ministry of National Health Services said.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Islamabad.

Sindh has reported 258,679 coronavirus cases followed by 173,395 in Punjab, 72,801 in KP, 44,690 in Islamabad, 19,076 in Balochistan, 10,319 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and 4,956 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

A total of 5,441 people have lost their lives due to the virus in Punjab, 4,372 in Sindh, 2,091 in KP, 501 in Islamabad, 306 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, 200 in Balochistan, and 102 in GB.

The ministry said that 554,225 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country, while 1,561 people are in critical condition.

Pakistan has so far conducted 9,055,069 coronavirus tests, including 32,945 in the last 24 hours.

