Police uncover 'possible plot' by militia to breach Capitol

The revelation was detailed in a statement from the Capitol Police. It comes at the same time the acting police chief is testifying before a House subcommittee.

Capitol

In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, rioters storm the Capitol, in Washington. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The US Capitol Police say they have intelligence showing there is a "possible plot" by a militia group to breach the US Capitol on Thursday.

"The United States Capitol Police Department is aware of and prepared for any potential threats towards members of Congress or towards the Capitol complex," the agency said in a statement.

"We have obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4." The statement differs from an advisory that was sent to members of Congress by the acting House sergeant-at-arms this week, saying that Capitol Police had "no indication that groups will travel to Washington D.C. to protest or commit acts of violence."

 The threat comes nearly two months after thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in a violent insurrection as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden's electoral win.

So far, about 300 people have been charged with federal crimes for their roles in the riot. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died.

Capitol Police say that they have stepped up security around the Capitol complex since January's insurrection, adding physical security measures such as the fencing topped with razor wire around the Capitol and members of the National Guard who remain at the complex.

The statement said the agency was "taking the intelligence seriously" but provided no other specific details on the threat.

The threat appears to be connected to a far-right conspiracy theory, mainly promoted by supporters of QAnon, that Trump will rise again to power on March 4, which was the original presidential inauguration day, until 1933, when it was moved to January 20.

Thousands of accounts that promoted the January 6 event that led to a violent storming of the U.S. Capitol have since been suspended by major tech companies like Facebook and Twitter, making it far more difficult for QAnon and far-right groups to organise a repeat of the mass gathering on Thursday.

Twitter banned more than 70,000 accounts after the riots, while Facebook and Instagram removed posts mentioning "stop the steal," a pro-Trump rallying cry used to mobilise his supporters in January.

And the conservative social media platform Parler, which many of Trump's supporters joined to promote false election fraud conspiracy theories and encourage friends to "storm" the Capitol on January 6, was booted off the internet following the siege.

